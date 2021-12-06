Life comes ar you fast - perhaps we should quickly open the borders now to welcome Omicron?

The potential was always there. Nature, with its heartless wisdom, always wants success. For a virus, this means more virus. Dead hosts are neither here nor there, what is being looked for is more virus.
So, all things being equal, less dead hosts and more virus is a better outcome for Nature.
I noticed one of the comments on the last thread saying there had been no deaths from Omicron - what a terrible scrooge. According to City AM, there are not even any hospitalisations in South Africa.
So if this turns out to be true, the best thing the world can do is quickly make sure that Omicron out-performs Delta and all other COVID variants. It should mean a kind of global measles-party.
It will be interesting to see how this plays out for Governments if this is the case, for once, our rather rubbish Government tends to be very right about what to do re Covid - after its initially bad response, it has basically been amongst the best.
Some of our friends in the EU are though haphazard and ineffective and plenty of the world is ruled by the kind of people who just love this for the power trip (see Burma, charging Aung San Suu-Kyi with breaking Covid rules, by waving to a crowd, in order to send her to gaol forever) and will not let it go so easily.
Of course, this is likely wildly optimistic, but medical reality hitting entrenched bureaucracies systems and social media conditioning will be interesting to watch,
