Energy Crisis: Nobody Seems To Care - Yet

The only time the global energy crisis was front and centre in the UK's dozy media was when there was also a completely coincidental "shortage" (i.e. mass hysteria) at the petrol pumps. That resolved itself, as it was bound to do: at which point everyone stopped gawping at the levels of international wholesale prices of gas and electricity.
This negligence is of course encouraged by Theresa May's domestic energy price cap, under which most of us will be sheltering as our fixed-price deals roll off, and we can't find anything cheaper. But of course this time-bomb is set to explode in April.
|European wholesale 1-year power price for Calendar 2022
Just feast your eyes on this chart; and imagine what's going to happen when this works through to ordinary punters. I reckon it will be a serious factor in Boris' decision-making on his political future. Whoever's holding this baby when it goes off will be well-and-truly covered in ordure. (To mix idioms freely.)
So: when will it get the attention it deserves?
7 comments:
"So: when will it get the attention it deserves?"
When it reaches the political event horizon, ie when the media realise it can be used to berate the government with, and start to show the bleeding wounds of the publics wallets on TV. If its not on the BBC news, it doesn't happen as far as politics is concerned.
Aren't the media in catch-22 situation here?
If they were being honest they can't admit to an energy crisis and the impact this has on the poor without acknowledging the climate policies that they love to trumpet is making the poor poorer.
You'll be able to see the cognitive dissonance at work
Yes, looking at this earlier this morning. Is Boris cunning enough to exit before prices rise in April? That, I rather doubt. In any case, Boris may decide that events could make the price go down again --- or else (war in Ukraine) turbocharge them skywards. If we knew the future we could make some serious money.
Still, your wider point, that this is a political crisis waiting to happen, stands. The only excuse the government might have is that this is a worldwide, or at least Europe-wide event. But then again, covid has taught us that much of the commentariat discusses events here as if the challenges we face all stop at Dover.
The obvious solution is to:
Curtail the influence of the lefty echo-nutters
Repeal the Climate Change Any
Encourage the refurbishing of existing coal fired power stations and building of new ones
Revisit the Fracking options
Make it attractive for oil and gas companies to develop new oil and gas fields in the North Sea
Re-establish a Nuclear Energy industry
That is, correct all of the lunatic policies that the government has forced on is over the past 30 or so years.
Corrections to my comment:
Eco-nutters
Climate Change Act
..forced on us...
Shame - I liked the idea of a lefty echo-nutter ...
It is going to be a crisis because someone thought they could cap the price of electicity / gas.
That is how venezuela got where it is.
May should have been honest and either let people get rather cold (as they did from the dawn of time to about 1980) or upped benefits.
