The End of Brexit and the return of the Remainers

Why do I write this you ask?
Well if you recall the crazy days of 2016 there were 4 very strong Brexiteers. Farage, Boris and Gove with guidance from Cummings. They really led the charge to the Brexit vote. In more recent times, the brain charged with delivering Brexit has been Lord Frost and he has made his excuses and exited stage left (because of Covid, allegedly).
Here in 2021, Boris is on the edge, his reputation will never recover from this, even if he limps back up a bit for a while. Farage is a radio host and Cummings sniping from the sidelines, disillusioned by the realities of power.
Meanwhile, remain leader - Keir Starmer - is happily sitting an waiting for the Covid mess to hand him the keys to No 10. Future Tory leaders like Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are both europhiles.
Whilst no one, above all Brussels, will want us back in the EU full time. The machinations will begin to get the UK into the vast majority of EU things, maybe even the army using Ukraine shenanigans as cover.
Won't it be ironic, that the outcome of the Covid pandemic will be a long-term remainer victory? Even though in reality the jabs, boosters and even-handed approach to the science have overall been very effective from the Government since the early disasters of March 2020.
Who is there available to the Tories who could credibly lead the post-Boris Brexit faction. The loonies on the right of the party like Andrew Bridgen are only going to make things worse - who is there?
4 comments:
I'm always willing to fill in until a properly suitable candidate emerges.
Lord Dearieme of Wetwang. Sounds good, eh?
Lots of our BTL-ers here gonna love this:
https://novaramedia.com/2021/12/20/the-right-is-destroying-our-freedom-and-the-left-is-letting-it-happen/
I’ll consider being leader.
What are the hours?
Any perks?
"Any perks?"
Babies, apparently.
Don
