Monday, 20 December 2021

Frost In The Bleak Midwinter

In the bleak mid-winter 
Windy Frost made moan 
Johnson’s cred is falling, 
Falling like a stone” 
Shropshire North had fallen, 
Polls were running low
 In the bleak midwinter 
Time to go 

How can we persuade him?
Fall upon your sword!
You have f*****d up mightily 
Right across the board. 
If you are a wise man, 
(“King of everything!”) 
Drink the hemlock now, man 
Do the decent thing

3 comments:

dearieme said...

Your work is done, Boris. Now fuck off.

1:29 pm
andrew said...

If only he would. Trouble is he will not return to obscurity like pretty much every other living ex PM. Like blair - the other exception - he will be an enduring and recurring puss filled lump on the groin of the uk body politic.

2:08 pm
DJK said...

All very well saying Boris must go, but I have yet to see a convincing explanation of who would be actually better, given a fractious country and Conservative party. It may be that an unknown hero emerges during a contest but I think it's more likely that a year or two of squabbling Tories would lead to a Labour government, propped up with SNP support.

2:46 pm

