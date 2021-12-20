Frost In The Bleak Midwinter

... with the usual apologies
In the bleak mid-winterWindy Frost made moan“Johnson’s cred is falling,Falling like a stone”Shropshire North had fallen,Polls were running lowIn the bleak midwinterTime to goHow can we persuade him?“Fall upon your sword!”You have f*****d up mightilyRight across the board.If you are a wise man,(“King of everything!”)Drink the hemlock now, manDo the decent thing
ND
Your work is done, Boris. Now fuck off.
If only he would. Trouble is he will not return to obscurity like pretty much every other living ex PM. Like blair - the other exception - he will be an enduring and recurring puss filled lump on the groin of the uk body politic.
All very well saying Boris must go, but I have yet to see a convincing explanation of who would be actually better, given a fractious country and Conservative party. It may be that an unknown hero emerges during a contest but I think it's more likely that a year or two of squabbling Tories would lead to a Labour government, propped up with SNP support.
