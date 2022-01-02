2 Great Examples of Green Bandwagoneering

For a couple of years now I've been writing that decarbonisation is the only game in town - for businesses, banks, NGOs, unions, leftists, world-governmentalists, subsidy-farmers, kleptocrats, con artists, fraudsters, organised crime etc etc. Trillions upon trillions at stake; ignore or deny the opportunity to advance your cause at your peril.
Here are two nice examples of self-interested bandwagoneering:
(1) McKinsey (I won't tell you which category they belong in)
(2) the Race Relations industry, as it used to be known. (Being old fashioned I don't quite know how they like to be called these days.)
Grand entertainment.
ND
Elise Yarde is the usual communist crank. Her piece in the Graudian is a hodge podge of gripes about the modern world. I imagine she has no other production use of her time.
As for McKinsey, anyone who takes the slightest interest in what they have to say is an idiot. The fact that companies pay for their advice just goes to show that wasting money isn't exclusively a skill of the public sector.
