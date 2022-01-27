"Biden to get gas for Europe" - Really?

It's jolly nice of Joe Biden to say that he'll make sure "Europe is able to make it through the winter and spring" as regards natural gas, if Putin switches off (some of) the taps. But he'll search in vain for a good precedent.
Oil is proibably the most relevant. Yes, Saudi Arabia has been prevailed upon from time to time to open the taps a bit - but in terms of total volume, only to marginal effect. (The effect on the price can be disproportionate, of course: that's how the market dynamic of commodities operates.) But what about the First Oil Crisis 1973-74?
Recap: Israel invaded Egypt; OPEC reduced overall production and instituted an "embargo" of sales to countries it deemed to be supporting Israel - notably, the Netherlands on some pretext I've forgotten. So the OECD set up a small working group in its Paris offices, (an organisation that was later to become permanent as the IEA) to coordinate the entire free world's oil stocks. Everyone played ball, and a scheme of global rationing was put in place.** It kinda worked, and eventually OPEC backed down.
But let nobody imagine it was a walk in the park. (a) All motoring was severely impacted, for months++. (b) Not a few power stations around the western world were oil-fired back then, and there were serious power cuts. (c) The price of oil went up from around $3 to $12, and stayed there (until the Second Oil Crisis in 1979, of course, when it went to $30). This of course is widely blamed for the serious western inflation and economic downturn of the '70s, Thatcher & the Wicked Tories etc etc.
And oil is very much easier to re-direct and store than natural gas, even with today's big fleet of LNG vessels. Biden makes great play of how he's talked to the Qataris about "more gas for Europe" but believe me, at recent prices they and every non-Russian gas producer on the planet has been flat out at max already. (Whisper it softly but the UK has been importing US shale gas for months now.)
The parallels of the oil crisis of 1973 if played out in natural gas in 2022 would be extremely painful, possibly long-lasting, and inflicted on populations that have forgotten about commodity privations and how to get by. (1973 was less than 30 years after WW2, and only 20 years after UK rationing stopped.) In particular, who can see the Germans - among the worst exposed - going along with it? As noted here before, Merkel spent the long years of her regime doing absolutely nothing to lessen German dependence on Russian gas (not even a single LNG terminal) because, truth be told, (i) she's a Russophile and (ii) Germany's foreign policy vis-à-vis Russia has long been based on a voluntary Danegeld principle, which privately they've convinced themselves is a positive thing. They're appallingly exposed; and the rest of us are still largely depend on gas for heating, and (across the whole of Europe) balancing the grids when the wind doesn't blow.
So Good Luck Joe, and thanks for the thought, even as we contemplate shivering through until spring. But you try getting the Germans fully onside.
ND
_______________________
** They wanted the rationing to be "optimal" (big word, that) so they needed a Linear Programming approach of unprecedented magnitude. The maths doesn't change with size so it's conceptually straightforward - but not so easy on the computers of the day. So Exxon offered the use of its suite of mainframes at Florham Park, NJ, and its expert staff of mathematicians (which big energy companies used to have in those days).
++ I was at Sandhurst at the time. We had our use of trucks severely curtailed, and frequently had to get to training areas on 1930's vintage iron bicycles! Riding a heavy bicycle, in winter, on unmetalled tracks in full kit with a GPMG on your back is no joke, I may tell you. Character-forming, indeed ...
6 comments:
I hate bike riders and their lycra but could be persuaded to abandon my truck if I was allowed the GPMG.
I believe they've just changed the Highway Code specifically with people like you in mind, Thud
According to both the Mail and Guardian (caveat emptor) - "Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline won’t open if Russia invades, says US".
Have they the ability to turn off NS2? Isn't that up to Germany?
Also Lavrov has responded - basically the US will not respect the Russian red line.
"On the main question in this document [from the US] there is no positive reaction. The main question is our clearly-stated position about the admissibility of further expansion of Nato to the east and deployment of strike weapons that could threaten the territory of the Russian Federation."
Incidentally it is 60 years (!) since the Cuban missile crisis, I've been a (mostly amateur) student of history and politics for decades, but only in the last decade did I realise the backstory to Cuba - the nuclear missiles the US had stationed in Turkey (i.e. on Soviet border), which provoked the Russian missile move to Cuba, and which were quietly removed post-Cuba.
The standard narrative - bad Soviets move to threaten US, no country could tolerate such a threat, Kennedy moves, possibility of nuclear war, Soviets back down - was pretty much the inverse of the truth, and it lasted 50 years.
(It's also only in the last decade that I discovered Nixon was probably defrauded out of the 1960 election by Kennedy's Dems - Illinois was definitely fixed. Theodore White, whose books on The Making Of The President we Modern History students took as the definitive studies, owned up well into his retirement. The standard narrative is that Nixon lost cos he didn't look good on TV, sweating under the lights with his five o'clock shadow.)
To support democracy we won't have our gas from nasty dictatorship Russia, but instead get it from democratic Quatar!
"The Al Thani dynasty has been ruling Qatar since the family house was established in 1825. The eighth Emir of Qatar is Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, whose father Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani handed power to him on 25 June 2013."
I was in the TA back in the oil crisis. Our unit's monthly petrol allocation was insufficient for all of our vehicles to make one return trip to the refuelling point.
Guardian -
“The Fed’s gone from being the market’s best friend, to a possible enemy,” said Kyle Rodda, analyst at the online trading platform IG in Sydney, adding that the Fed was set on “bringing inflation down, rather than protecting asset prices”.
Given that central banks have been inflating asset prices at least since the 2008 market correction/liquidity shock, it's about bloody time. Asset inflation has been huge, goods inflation lowish because they're all made in China/Far East, services inflation lowish because immigration keeps wages down.
I wonder how old Kyle Rodda is? If he's under 50, he probably thinks inflating asset values is what the Fed is FOR, because that's what they've been doing at least since the post-dotcom crash .
