Predictions game 2022

So for this year, more free form for the predictions game.
The four topics for consideration are UK Politics, Global Politics, Macro Economics and Covid.
Make a prediction for the development of each of these, plus one bonus as a tie breaker.
Get started in the comments!
For me, in UK politics Boris will survive the year somehow, in global politics Russia will not invade Ukraine directly but engineer a civil war of some sort and perhaps then take a police action. In macro economics inflation will fade in some products as goods and trade recover, but remain high as energy costs drive it like the oil crisis of the 1970’s. Covid will be with us, Omicron signalling the end for a nice spring and summer but the autumn will see a new variant. As my bonus, Northern Ireland will cause huge Brexit issues and a desperate Boris will invoke Article 16 as a way to try to drag both the EU and the US into a new round of negotiations.
