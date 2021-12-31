How did 2021 Predictions go and our annual winner

The questions were; the price of Tesla, the price of Bitcoin, would Biden still be President, when will the Tier system use end and the FTSE price.
Quite finance focused but let's see what the real-world results are...
FTSE: ending at around 7400 - up from 6500 at the end of last year, so a decent recovery back to levels of, err, 20 years ago.
Tesla - up from 700 to 1090 - wow. a mere 50% gain.
Biden is still President.
The Tier system ended in June.
Bitcoin has gone from $30,000 odd to $50,000 odd.
So if we had all bet our money quite simply we should have made a bundle. Sadly, I was contrarian and as usual missed all of this!
THE WINNER IS:
Electro Kev:
FTSE 7500 (just following the crowd here, really)
TESLA £733.25 (because that's $1000 at present exchange rates and TESLA is technically diverse and trades on myth and legend status.)
Tiers end - 2022, Spring. (They're using the Spanish Flu handbook.)
President USA - Harris (a few senior moments will see to that. He should avoid wearing white trousers in public)
Bitcoin - £32,000 (I just looked at the trajectory on a graph and I think major investors will hold out - also drug dealers are the only people travelling on public transport and are making a killing in this crisis... the stench of cannabis is everywhere.)
A very good effort there from Kev. Most entries were very out on Bitcoin - Kev nailed it. He also nailed Tesla and was only two percent out on the FTSE.
This must be the best ever performance in the 15 years of the competition!
7 comments:
Excellent! Does that mean E-K is now our PM?
Nah, but it does mean that Imperial College should appoint him Astrologer Royal in succession to that prick Ferguson.
Cheers to Kev and Happy New year to one and all!
Well done EK.
Congratulations, EK
I would say EK for PM (again) but the simple act of me expressing that prediction completely removes any chance of it happening in real life
given my track record.
Yay Kev! You should take up Tarot cards :) Well done!
Post a Comment