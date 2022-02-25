Modern hybrid war - it never ends

The invasion of Ukraine has been long signalled and 10 years in the making.
The propaganda war has included Russian support for the SNP, Brexit, Catalonia and others. Much bribery in Germany in Italy and all across the EU. Even support for President Trump.
Even when Ukraine falls, which sadly remains likely even if it becomes a low grade war much like has happened in Donbas for several years, the hybrid propaganda will continue.
China has conveniently fallen for it, as have the usual leftie-suspects in the UK like Corbyn and Galloway.
Then next stage will show Putin suddenly keen on peace, trying to partition Ukraine and withdraw from Kyiv, whilst still blaming Ukraine. Then a plebiscite is Eastern Ukraine will ensure it joins Russia fully, perhaps Transnistra too.
Meanwhile, the gas vs sanctions will play out, not too long until the summer to Putin new he had to strike now whilst the gas threats might work on Germany.
Then what, what next will the Maskirovka try to do - undermining the West will surely only step up?
