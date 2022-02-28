West taking gambles and risks too quickly

A goof debate on the last thread, the situation in Ukraine moves quickly and it has become the most dangerous crisis of my lifetime in short order.
Russia is defeated, if not on the ground then in the world opinion. The crazy nations like North Korea, Brazil and Iran are not going to save Russia. Even India and China are staying neutral.
The huge sanctions placed on Russia are going to bite much more quickly than Putin imagined. Equally, the ground war is taking much longer and maybe much more bloody than expected.
The West is full of preening Politico's and media today very pleased with themselves at Unity and the usual # mentality - echoes of "#Bring back our Girls".
In the real world, we are at the most dangerous point now. Putin won't stand a loss. Heavy and horrible weapons will be used on cities. Already Katyusha's fall on Karkiv which is a Russian populated city. Putin also darkly threatens nuclear retaliation of the real kind.
I understand the West is also concerned to send China the right message re Taiwan, that this could be your fate too, but this is very risky. Indeed, I can't believe cool heads are war-gaming this properly because the chance of nuclear weapons being used is climbing - from an infinitesimally low number to something in the low digits percentages. Much like the Cuban missile crisis.
Of course, if Putin is going to end up destroying the world whether we deter him this week or not makes little difference, it is up to the Russian army alone to fix the problem. However, some calmer thought and more work behind the scenes instead of in front of the camera's is desperately needed.
I suppose Putin's wonderfully long table is his defence against the chap with a briefcase bomb.
On war gaming, I think we are heading towards
If you pull back because of that threat once, logically you will give in until _you_ are directly existentially threatened.
So in the UK we do nothing - stuff nato - until they steam up the thames.
So as long as you stay outside their borders (*) just ignore
Put another way, dont pay danegeld.
(*) exactly what the borders are is part of this war - and as russia is still likely to 'win' a bit academic.
I find it rather worrying that we're not offering Putin a way out of this. Maybe there is serious diplomacy happening behind closed doors, but in public, Putin's options either seem to be to double down, or to withdraw and accept regime change in Moscow, and probably surrender the home of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea to the USN. I don't think the Chinese would be keen to see Russia become a US puppet, so I think China will back him to an extent. Then again, it's hard to tell with Xi. For once, inscrutable is an appropriate description.
