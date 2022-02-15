Revealing Pictures of Russian Military Preparations

OK, so I last looked at Russian military kit in detail, in earnest, almost exactly 30 years ago. And guess what? Almost everything we've seen so far from the Russian side of that messy border is of just that vintage, i.e. 35-40 years old (because they hadn't done much innovating after the fall of the Berlin Wall).
We are led to believe they have in fact made some serious strides in, for example, AA equipment, but they ain't showing that.
What do we infer? There might be several hypotheses, not all mutually exclusive by any means:
- Naturally, they do have some modern kit - but maybe not in large quantities
- They reckon they can do the job quite comfortably with the old stuff
- The units they are deploying - at least for the cameras - are not front-line troops: Russian policy has long been to scrap nothing, but to relegate it to equipping reserve formations
- They have no desire either to expose the new stuff to close inspection (recalling how much they *enjoyed* their own ringside seat at NATO's extravaganza in 1991 - see my Kuwait account ad nauseam); or, of course, to see plum bits of new kit embarrassingly captured
ND
Soviet equipment has always, always been inferior to the west.
Soviet era doctrine allowed for that with superior numbers and parity of quality of equipment in some key front line areas. Radar. Light Anti Aircraft guns. ground to air missiles. Front line fighters. Artillery. Small arms. Attack Helicopters. Air transport.
Often when non Soviet forces fought non NATO forces armed with western equipment, they lost, or at best, managed a poor draw.
Comfort for NATO.
Would the Russian military do better? With the equipment upgrades that were never permitted to Egypt of Libya or Syria?
Suspect the answer is very much a yes. Training, belief and leadership is more important than defence of the homeland when the missiles fly.
Those ARVN and Afghan and Syrian and Iraqi western equipped battalions melted away in their own country next to their own homes.
Would the Ukrainians do any better than the Afghans?
They know they cannot win a war with Russia.
