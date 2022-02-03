The great game

Sorry for the long pause, be a bit challenging at work but suffice to say I have a period of free time now….
So, on good authority I have a date for the Russian invasion of Ukraine - Monday 21st of February.
So the question for everyone is, why do I posit this date?
Presidents Day and Washington's Birthday.
And it gives the Russkis two days - should be enough -before their troops celebrate Defender of the Fatherland Day.
The Agreement on settlement of political crisis in Ukraine are the documents, signed on 21 February 2014 by the President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and the leaders of the parliamentary opposition under the mediation of the European Union and Russia.
The end of the Czarist regime too. Though almost every day in Russia is National Significant revolutionary event.
Winter Olympics closes on the 20th.
