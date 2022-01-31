The Boris Blitz and what it betokens

... aside from the fact that the man is utterly shameless and very desperate indeed, a dangerous combination.
Few who pay any attention whatever to anything other than the lowest form of social meejah output can have missed the Boris Blitz of apologia, stunts, diversionary announcements and other attempts to "regain control of the narrative". We can confidently expect him to visit a slit trench "somewhere in the Ukraine" shortly. Sadly, we can also be confident he will spend epic quantities of our money on ill-conceived attention-grabbing policies.
It signals two things worthy of note: one specific and one timeless.
(a) He has some competent advisers. They may not be in the Cummings class in any particular dimension (recall his extraordinary performance in the Autumn of 2019), but they know the basics of their trade (mostly, Lynton Crosby's Dead Cat** strategy). And they must be broadly "loyal" because, given their shameful brief, they are advising intelligently and comprehensively.
(b) Government always has the whip-hand - or at least, a whip-hand - because like it or not (and Starmer won't like it at all) it can always set the news agenda and has a truly vast array of levers at its disposal: with a little creativity, even more levers than are obvious. This is something Mandelson always knew instinctively, and exploited to the full. Cummings likewise, in that Autumn 2019 campaign (proroguing Parliament!) However, a surprising number of "experienced" politicians don't. Probably the total lack of creativity, of course.
It's why the oft-heard suggestion "this is an Election to lose" is always wrong. Power, when held in the right hands, is always the right answer. It's like: who doesn't want choice?
Incidentally, none of the above acknowledges Boris' strongest card, which is that the Energy Crisis buys him guaranteed time - and time is always also of the essence. Playing for time is a pathetic business, but often the very core of political strategy.
Not even Starmer, I think, wants to be PM until after April ... even though that flies in the face of my dictum above. Lack of creativity, see.
ND
____________
** Before this Crosby coinage became the generally-accepted nomenclature, I used to think of it as the "Royal Yacht" strategy. Back in 1997 after the great Blair sweep-to-power, Blair disappeared off for an extended summer hol ... leaving Mandelson in charge (amazing to recall). Several things started to go wrong rather publicly and embarrassingly - the one I remember specifically was the Millennium Dome project. So Mandelson announced the Royal Yacht was to be scrapped, and immediately grabbed all the front pages. So easy - when you realise what's possible.
If I was Boris' advisor, I'd call for a Scottish referendum in 4 months.
It would certainly change the media narrative, would take the pressure of Boris as the tories wouldn't the distraction of a leadership battle. It would unite the tories behind a single cause.
Plus doing this and winning would hopefully get rid of Sturgeon once and for all.
You would think that all the media dahlings would be wise to all of these tricks by now and not be taken in.
What does it say about them that they dance like fools to whatever tune is played.
Unless it's simply because they went to the same schools and Uni's that the great and good went to and they don't want to upset the apple-cart.
It's no wonder that all the real political discourse has now moved over to Youtube and to Podcasts. Shoutout to Rogan.
