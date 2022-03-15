"Why does the UK Government allow the petrol catastrophe?"

After some stabilisation in the Ukraine war and also a realisation that much of Europe is not about to ban Russian oil imports, Brent Crude prices have dropped from $139 a barrel back down to around $110.
$110 oil is still very expensive and will mean UK retail prices of over £1.60 for the foreseeable future.
This is about 30% higher than pre-war and of course is broadly linked to the 30% increase in oil price.
However, as we all know Retail fuel prices are a huge chunk of tax. Currently that is set at 57.6p per litre, plus 20% VAT on the remainder.
If we take petrol at £1.60, this means you have 82.8p per litre of tax - just over 50%. This is 17p odd more in tax than when the fuel price was £1.30.
Given the Petrol Retailers Association says we buy around 38 billion litres of Petrol and Diesel combined, that 17p is about £6.5 billion more in revenue per year, or nearly £600m per month in tax revenue for the Government. Diesel prices are up to 10p higher, so this is an underestimate in all likelihood.
This increase is very inflationary in the short term, because the price goes up for transport, end prices for goods also go up substantially. Normally, you would see tax rises as anti-inflationary as they reduce demand, but for goods whose purchase are necessary inputs, this argument does not hold so much water. Less travel and less deliveries of goods will reduce economic activity in the long-term causing a recession but still cause a short-term bump in inflation. Great.
The Government could easily reduce fuel duty by 5p in its Spring statement next week and help the country through its fuel price crisis. It cannot do this so easily on residential gas, which will mean home bills will remain high. All the more reason to help out with energy costs somewhere for consumers.
Reducing by 5p the fuel duty still means the Government revenues will be going up during the year from what was expected at the last budget, where prices were £1.42 on average which is well below where they will be in terms of 2022 predictions. Some analysts say £2 diesel is only a couple of weeks away as so much (33%) of our retail diesel was imported from Russia.
Of course, the Government is less keen on telling everyone that due to the rise it must keep raising Vehicle Excise Duty. Currently electric vehicles are 33% of all new cars sold and with Fuel costs at this price, this is only going to go up. (Although, with home energy costs rising 200%+, the differential benefit in cost terms to electric is still reducing, but overall worth it).
Longer term, all this means we must move to road pricing or back to higher taxes on car ownership and less on the usage. Hard times for an eco-loon Government intent on pushing everyone electric.
But now is the time to commission the long-term review whilst alleviating the short-term issues - a free popularity boost to the battered Government too.
8 comments:
We need a Trump-a-like to sweep into office declaring that all the Green stuff is eco-fascist bullshit.
Alas in this spavined land few would vote for him.
But but this is the exact opposite to what the government wants. They need all the tax they can get to pay for all the increases in benefits and salaries for all the government employees. There'll be even more to fork out than before because of all the people we are inviting to the UK. Plus there's the big hole in the finances to pay for the plandemic.
What's more it goes against all the greenery as they want us all out of our cars and onto public transport. I can see the opposite happening eg petrol rationing and speed limits on motorways........back to the 70s but on steroids.
What's a bit of inflation when it will help inflate away the debt.
They certainly need tax revenue from somewhere. Defence is the next department to come along with a begging bowl. NHS will probably not be far behind ("...planned spending increase less than inflation..."). The useless test 'n trace has to be paid for, not to mention all the fradulent furlough spending. Then as Jan says, we have to pay to accommodate the boat people coming across the channel. And I'm fairly sure that Boris will want to make an extremely generous gesture when it comes time to reconstruct and/or rearming Ukraine. On top of that, lots of special interest bungs are needed to soften the blow of rising prices. The list of things to spend money on is never ending.
BTW, saying we should tax roads instead of fuel is just special pleading that will help some people at the expense of others.
BTW, saying we should tax roads instead of fuel is just special pleading that will help some people at the expense of others
Not necessarily. EV owners pay no fuel tax, as diesel and unleaded drivers do and pay reduced road tax. Part of the bung to get everyone to switch.
If not road pricing, then what?
OK, point taken about electric cars. They will have to be taxed in some way. Maybe the charging points (home and public) can be taxed? Still, finding a new way to tax electric cars doesn't mean that petrol/diesel is likely to get any cheaper.
"Why does the UK Government allow the petrol catastrophe?"
Because we need to impoverish Brits and improve the living standards of China and India by rejecting oil from Russia, who have been bombing Ukraine for three weeks, and importing oil from Saudi Arabia, who have been bombing Yemen for seven years now.
Simples, as meerkat Aleksandr Orlov would say if he hadn't been purged because of his race.
https://www.unicef.org.uk/press-releases/shameful-milestone-in-yemen-as-10000-children-killed-or-maimed-since-fighting-began-geneva-palais-briefing-note-on-the-situation-of-children-in-yemen/
"back to the 70s but on steroids"
And with the major difference that in the 70s a male on median income could afford to buy a house on one salary, with a mortgage of 3.5 x that salary
Now why would any sane chancellor give money away except when votes need to be bought. There are far too many other good causes - all those Tuscan villas needing a paint job, all those Jemimas needing a pony and Georginas needing a new Range Rover. Too many worthy causes closer to home. I don't see a reduction in fuel tax - or not more than say 1 or 2p at the most.
We still see the 'this is Green Crap' schtick. Green may be inconvenient and I can see the case for putting it off - indeed the whole world is going to put 'Green' off right up to the time we start starving. So we might as well join them, but don't kid ourselves that 'Green' is crap. Nature will certainly bite us on the bum but that will be a PRQ.
This Ukraine thing is most inconvenient, had Mr Putin taken over quickly we could all have gone 'ho hum, too bad about freedom, but at least we got the gas'. Now it is all a bit embarrassing, Mr Putin looks like dragging it out and making a very public mess. Difficult for him to climb down now and difficult for us to go back to 'business as usual'. At least not without a loss of face - but that is what politicians are paid for. Perhaps Mr Putin is deliberately taking it slowly, just to stretch out the agony and wave the finger, just because he can.
