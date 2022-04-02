French Ukraine "intelligence" fiasco: poor stuff, frogs

It's worth a small laugh over this cold weekend, but you have also to feel sorry for General Eric Vidaud, head of French military "intelligence", who has been required to fall on his sword over Ukraine-related failings:
France‘s military intelligence chief is leaving his post after Paris failed to accurately predict – in contrast with western allies – that Russia would launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine ... France’s assessments had contrasted with the gloomy predictions by allies including the US and Britain who said a serious military assault was imminent. Senior figures from Emmanuel Macron’s government insisted there was no suggestion of a full-scale invasion and the French president kept diplomacy going to the last minute ... Le Monde said the war in Ukraine had exposed the differences between the intelligence services of France and those of the UK and the US ... “Even if this reliance on Anglo-Saxon intelligence has existed for a long time, particularly in the fight against terrorism and in space, the war in Ukraine has shed light on it in a crude way”
Note "reliance". Yup, that's what it is, much to the chagrin of France (and Germany and the rest). Likewise France's dependence on the UK and USA for critical support that underpins its military operations in central Africa. What a crap player Theresa May was, with cards like that in her hand.
ND
Its very clear that in matters of interaction between the UK & EU, May was always batting for the other side.
As - some 5 1/2 years after the Referendum - do the overwhelming majority of the political & media classes.
@djm An old joke...
A man walks down Whitehall looking confused and lost. Eventually he stops a policeman and asks, "Excuse me constable, can you tell me which side the Foreign Office is on?"
And the policeman replies, "Theirs sir, definitely theirs".
Another way of looking at it is that the US & UK were so involved in training and supplying the neo-nazis in Ukraine that they knew a Russian response was all but guaranteed. The French were merely left out if the loop.
As luck would have it, was at a diner with some of my RAF friends.
“When did you know the Russians were going into Ukraine?”
“All along, pretty much. Those rail depots had shipped machines, men and supplies from depots in Siberia. No need to that if it’s a bluff.
Though the clincher was in the papers. When I read Putin had moved his yacht, that’s when we knew it was coming. The repairs were not even finished.”
February 9th.
Someone buy The General Directorate for External Security , a subscription to The Business Insider. Plus, super Yachting Monthly.
https://www.businessinsider.com/putin-yacht-graceful-left-germany-amid-sanction-threats-report-2022-2?r=US&IR=T
A yacht named Graceful and said to belong to Russian President Vladimir Putin left port in Hamburg abruptly before finishing repairs, according to reports from German media.
It is unclear what prompted the move, but the $100 million yacht's relocation from German waters to Kaliningrad, part of Russian territory, came amid fears the West would impose sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine.
While Moscow has continuously denied any plans to invade its neighbor, it has gathered over 100,000 troops at positions all around Ukraine and has even sent six assault ships into the Black Sea, moving more combat power toward the former Soviet territory.
Chief "statesman" Frog was being given the answer he wanted. Always the same.
