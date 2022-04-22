Russian culture of contempt for Ukraine

A while back before the fighting started, I related some first hand experiences that convinced me there was enough resentment amongst Ukrainians of the arrogant, nay racist, Russian attitude towards them that their resistance would be of the 1939 Finnish variety, as opposed to the French 1940 vintage. In this context I mentioned an incident at a business dinner in Moscow where a Ukrainian was present and a Russian told a joke, the punchline of which was to compare Ukrainians unfavourably with those of African descent, (which in Russian parlance is seriously insulting).
And here we are! A recent Russian cartoon.
The caption is in cod-Ukrainian, which any Russian would understand. The two Ukrainian cavemen, dwelling amidst the bombed-out ruins, have walked past a desecrated statue of Lenin that someone has replaced with a little sign saying 'glory to Ukraine'. I'm having trouble translating one word - СОВОК **- but anyhow, one says to the other, That's how we smash up the entire Moscow "СОВОК" - now, back to the cave to celebrate the "victory"! The twofold suggestion is clear: they are sub-human neanderthals; and if they think they've done any serious damage to Russian plans, they've a surprise coming.
Q.E.D. Not a recipe for taking the other side seriously. And of course the surprises have mostly been coming from the opposite direction ...
** СОВОК, google tells me, means the same in both languages, namely "a scoop", in the wholly literal sense of a low-grade implement (- including, e.g., a pooperscoop) - with no indication it has a journalistic usage as in English. In the cartoon, it's in inverted commas, either suggesting a colloquial meaning or, as with the other word in inverted commas, ПЕРЕМОГУ (victory), suggesting a gross misappreciation of something on the part of the cavemen.
I'm assuming it's meant to imply the Ukrainians might have managed to destroy some modest piece of Russian military equipment that's of no consequence. Or maybe it's the statue? Or that they don't realise they've destroyed something much more valuable than they know? But if one of our, *ahem*, many new Russian readers would like to put us onto a better rendering of the term in this context, we'd be happy to hear from them.
UPDATE: a reader has kindly cleared this up for us - see BTL comments: it seems to be a slighting term for someone that hankers after the old Soviet days. Makes perfect sense (it's relating to the defacement of the statue after all, then) - thanks!
Any context or provenance here? Is this cartoon from a Russian Reddit equivalent where pretty much anyone (maybe even non-Russians) can post anything, or from the main Moscow daily paper?
There is a some interesting reading about Russia and its history by Kamil Kazani such as this.
"Cultural uniformity - that's the real goal of Z-war. It is all about directing vernacular bifurcation of the ancient sacred community towards everyone becoming Russian. The problem with Ukraine is that it exists. That's a view deeply embedded in the Russian culture."
совок is "homo sovieticus", a person with a Soviet mentality, also can mean a favourable memory of the Soviet Union, or can even the USSR itself.
The Finland War turned out to be a good call, ND.
deBréauté - you have done us a service there: many thanks! Update made. It's the statue after all, in a sense.
ND - provenance? Who's the cartoonist?
(If I wanted to encourage Ukrainians to fight/hate that's EXACTLY the sort of cartoon I'd try and give big publicity to, which is why I'm so interested in the source. Call me sceptical, but there is after all a big propaganda war being waged, at least one one side and for all I know on both. The other side's propaganda, if it exists, presumably doesn't get shown over here)
Kamil Kazani - isn't he the guy who writes that Russians can't do anything big unless they get outside help? Interesting thread below.
"Why Russia can't win against the West. Russia is often portrayed as the invincible military power. And yet, this reputation is based on two wars - Napoleonic and WWII. In both cases Russia won only thanks to the alliance allied with *the* leading economic powerhouse of that era"
https://twitter.com/kamilkazani/status/1505247886908424195
Anon @ 3:04
If I wanted to encourage Ukrainians to fight/hate that's EXACTLY the sort of cartoon I'd try
(a) my thesis stems from personal, first-hand experiences (one related here, others in previous posts) dating back more than 20years, before the www info-wars was a thing: you may not choose to believe me but it's true for all that
(b) this cartoon isn't even inflammatory - it's low-grade "Irish-joke" stuff, not "rape-of-belgian-nuns / crucifixion-of-canadians" - & merely illustrates a long-pre-existing phenomenon that didn't need to be confected by anyone out of a subtle info-wars shop
(c) before you regale us with your full CIA /false-flag thesis, I'd say the Ukrainians have, errrr, one or two even better reasons to be fighting the way they are doing just now - wouldn't you?
I'm sure in Ukrainian parlance it's seriously insulting to be referred to as of African descent too. Such 'jokes' are meant to be heard by the subject of them.
G'ah !
I'm not trying spoil a great anecdote.
It was only six months ago that the West was being torn apart by BLM actions.
Can you please define "the West"? For instance, does it include Japan and Taiwan ?
Nothing was being torn apart where I live (in the North-East of England). There were I think some riots in London, but these have been a regular thing through the centuries. They give the media something to exaggerate.
Don Cox
Hi ND - I don't doubt your account, I was more interested in whether the cartoon represented in any form the "official" Russian attitude - which is why I asked the unanswered provenance question.
"this cartoon isn't even inflammatory - it's low-grade "Irish-joke" stuff"
Now you know attitudes in that neck of the woods better than I - all I can say is that an English publication, or maybe even an individual, portraying the Irish like that would be VERY fortunate not to appear in court - I don't think even a prison term would be off the table.
Yes, many Ukrainians (presumably not the Russian-speakers in Donbas) have reason to fight, but a bit of encouragement never hurts. You must have heard of this from your military days. My emboldening.
"Full-spectrum dominance also known as full-spectrum superiority, is a military entity's achievement of control over all dimensions of the battlespace, effectively possessing an overwhelming diversity of resources in such areas as terrestrial, aerial, maritime, subterranean, extraterrestrial, psychological, and bio- or cyber-technological warfare."
If you don’t know much about the Russia Finland war, this video is a good overall.
The person presenting is a historic weapons expert. Has hundreds of YouTube’s about various small arms from history. Pistols and sub machine guns and such. Here, he is just making a similarity and dissimilarity between Ukraine/ Finland wars. Pretty good.
https://youtu.be/-sbmgOiQWjc
