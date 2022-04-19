Might Starmer gets his Man after all?

So last week I wrote about how Boris would survive, undeservedly, due to Ukraine and Labour being so weak. However, today he came to Parliament to apologise and was defenestrated by Keir Starmer.
Not that in the long term this should matter, but the way the whole partygate story is unfolding may well end up doing for Boris. Firstly, on his own terms, he has lied and been fined. For me this is a very confected story for now, but still. he was guilty as charged.
The bigger issue is that Priti Patel was also woeful before in defending the Rwanda policy; a policy which needed much better communications than it has had. it would always be controversial but the way it was announced does seem like a dead cat to distract from partygate. Which is a shame, as doing something about illegal immigration should be very popular and is needed after generations of politicians ignoring it as too difficult.
The real mess will be if Boris gets more fines. Keir has laid the marker now that he is a convicted liar. Apparently Boris is under investigation by the Met Police for six more potential breaches. I can see him hanging on for one more, but after that the litany of abuse will be to much and he will resign or be forced to face an internal election at best.
So the odds on the Survivor appear to have come in shorter during the week!
It is painful to watch the Mother TheresaMay acting as if she never told a porkie.
She stood up in Parliament saying the UK was leaving the EU, without a deal. She said that over and over. Despite everyone knowing she would never do that. Couldn’t do that, even if she wished. Which she didn’t. Yet even one week before leaving day, with zero preparations being made, she was saying we exit the eu, in 7 days, without a deal.
And when the eu ignored her and business disbelieved her and the opposition made huge gains by rallying the Remainers against her, she still insisted it was happening, and then, at zero hour, said we weren’t leaving without a deal.
Is anyone (Nick D?) interested in the fact that while the UK government is impoverishing its own population by refusing to import Russian gas/oil/coal, Russian gas is still flowing to Germany via - guess where? Ukraine!
And the Ukrainians are pulling out all the stops to keep it flowing!
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/missiles-fly-but-ukraine-s-pipeline-network-keeps-russian-gas-flowing-to-europe/ar-AAW8zLY
No mystery, anon: this aspect of the status quo is Officially Sacrosanct. Think about it.
That said, I'm still waiting for a rogue actor to upset the applecart in the fog of war with a couple of well-placed bundles of semtex. And, gas prices ...
http://www.cityunslicker.co.uk/2022/02/mr-putins-gas.html
PS, the UK govt is NOT impoverishing us in the way you suggest. It has quite enough other ways, thanks
How well do you think Supply Teacher Truss would fair against Starmer?
Both are vile creatures, devoid of morals, charisma or usefulness. I fear Starmer's unctuousness would shade it for some.
I will happily say I know less about Ben Wallace pushed as the other current "front runner". That is no positive recommendation though.
As for Boris, (from elsewhere ...)
https://image.vuukle.com/7be2fc3b-e0e9-40d3-9ac0-27c21ba272b2-b79ab7f0-e3de-4c16-894d-98ebf1092d44
Boris has painted a target on all our backs to save his own skin.
He must go. A vile man.
As of Rawanda. The deal with that country is that we exchange our refugees for theirs, except theirs will be the ones they can't cope with because they're ill.
Way to go Boris !
The worst Government and Prime Minister in our history. There will be worse, unfortunately.
I meant to add .. this includes an exchange for mentally ill refugees.
Fucking lying Tory scum.
Sorry. But it's true.
Total scum.
