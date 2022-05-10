... and it isn't just inflation!

This link is to a thread containing some eye-opening charts portraying how the world (UK in particular) is changing under our feet. Some of the changes being captured have been gaining momentum over many years, and are fairly familiar (see this chart, for example; and the growth in financial inequality).Others are less so, e.g.
- % young adults living with their parents
- % women aged 30 that are childless
- out-of-pocket payments for healthcare in the UK - now the same as in the USA!
- rise in crowdfunding to pay for medical costs
These sorts of socio-economic shifts require a D.Cummings to wrestle with them politico-strategically. The long term implications will be significant. Can't see B.Johnson having the slightest interest in that anymore, though.
ND
11 comments:
Boris, as a journalist, is only focused on tomorrow's headlines. But this is true for nearly all other politicians as well. And the same is also true now of much of the civil service. The recent announcement of more nuclear power stations comes to mind. The government seems to feel that announcing they want more nukes is a solution to the energy crisis. Nobody seems concerned about actually how we get from where we are now, to having working power stations.
Hard not to feel gloomy about the future, and the lack of a leader who could actually change things. Maybe the ultimate root cause is the lack of children being born --- in common with most other industrialised societies.
Yes, huge problems for young people, with dire effects on demographics.
Some talk of building public housing. Sounds very sensible but I worry a bit about the long term demographics - and I guess those who might finance housing might worry. Suppose as us oldies die off and the overall population who can raise the money for a house goes down then we might end up with spare houses. The rental market gets more competitive. An unthinkable thing today but in 30 years time maybe. Remember the late '60s and early '70s - ex rental housing was sold off - landlords getting out.
Seems to me money is moving/has moved East. A person in Africa or India or Vietnam or China is fundamentally worth exactly the same as any English person. Any difference has to do with the surrounding investment in social and business infrastructure - competent government, education, culture, transport etc or related to debilitating belief systems. Our real investment is going down and for the more sensible of them it's going up. Some think re-shoring will rescue us, I suspect hard nosed economics will say no - until we get a lot cheaper. Maybe that is the plan.
As for Cummings - a definite maybe.
Then there is the green policy.
Designed not to go green but to create the biggest class division this country has seen since WW1.
You will either be able to afford to keep warm or have a car or you won't.
That is the Tory green agenda. An emerging Tesla class over even well paid lower middle classes.
------------
From personal experience. There is a lot of childbirth going on but, alas, not among your doctor or chemist classes.
The chavs in our family are banging 'em out apace. Well. They're being paid to do so, of course !
I suspect that graph omits an important detail. In 1970 the average wage would have been a father with a stay at home wife who was mother to some children.
Once more women went into the jobs marketplace, there were two wages that could be used to support the cost of a house.
That marries pretty well with the wages that are 36x greater but house prices are 65x greater. The latter because it's now two wages rather than one.
Likely similar explanations for a lot of the others as well.
Building on Matt's comment....
Seems that the creation of assets (such as homes/(productive)businesses) has somewhat lagged behind the generation of cash (and credit) in the economy. With any shortage prices backed by eyewatering debt levels, just soar.
For example, if you want to buy a football team, a sports team or a Warhol you have to be a billionaire to be in the game.
If governments stopped printing money and started restricting debt multiples, we'd see a transformation in business with some of these novelty digital businesses come under serious scrutiny.
Well, we have been out of the EU for 6 years now and so I am sure the graphs are pointing the right way.
Then again maybe not...
https://www.economist.com/britain/2022/04/30/brexit-has-clobbered-smaller-businesses
Some of us noticed this quite a few years ago
https://ukcommentators.blogspot.com/search/label/we%27re%20not%20having%20kids
"It's true that in a rational economic world, a high-earning working class might be considered a good thing for a nation - and that therefore it's not in our rulers' interest to take us back a hundred years - but that would also have applied for the several hundred years prior to, say, 1860-1960. The post-1945 settlement is not the natural order of things. Before that it was the plebs and the rest - and the will to power, even constrained by Christianity, was strong. Unconstrained, what limits are there?"
My prediction FWIW is that fertiliser/wheat shortages due to Ukraine could trigger another Great Migration a la Syria and Libya - funny how US policy drives Africans into Europe, but Europe still bends over. Boris had better get his Rwandan camps going PDQ.
I should have said - some of the childless women will be a consequence of the drive to get all the girls into uni/postgrad then them neither getting Mr Big nor that coveted Senior Deputy Housing Officer post - but house prices will be most of it. I keep advising my daughter's friends, nearly all grads, who aren't doing so well in jobs to head for Workington or similar places where a supervisor at B&M Bargains can actually afford to buy a 3-bed terraced house.
"Workington?"
Still there's always this site.
https://gateway-women.com/
"Welcome to Gateway Women, the global friendship, support and advocacy network for childless women."
I don't know exactly how the linkage works but I tend to blame the triumph of the Forces of Progress since the sixties.
I think back to the Headmaster who replaced my Head. The new chap wrote to all the local worthies who funded prizes at the school telling them to keep their money because prizes were divisive.
I'm not a particular proponent of school prizes but that action seems plain daft to me. And such arseholes have marched through the institutions so that they control the universities, the media, the NHS, and so on. Since Thatch there hasn't been a worthwhile opponent of them.
When I was an undergraduate my Vice-Chancellor held a Nobel Prize in Physics: contrast him with the intellectual dross universities employ as VCs nowadays such as the appalling Human Rights lawyer at Cambridge. Pah!
Workington or Hartlepool.
Don
