Axing those 91,000 Civil Servants

We learn that Johnson has packed off all his ministers to come up with bright ideas for saving a bob or two, thereby to forestall the the current and fast-growing economic crisis. I'm sure we've all suffered fatuous "initiatives" like this at work, and had cause to marvel at the inanity of it all. If your Chancellor doesn't have advisers of the calibre of a Keynes to come up with the broad macro-strokes that will be required, there's just no point. We gather this particular "idea" is attributable to the execrable Rees-Mogg. If BJ imagines saving a couple of billions by axing 91,000 civil servants will contribute anything meaningful, he's as stupid as anyone ever imagined.
(a) None of us want a bloated civil service, nor a bunch of workshy WFHers on the payroll; but unless by some miracle he can identify exactly those 91,000 people who are collectively & personally responsible (haha) for the global crisis we now face it will have purely disruptive consequences - and broad-spectrum ones at that - at exactly the time he's enough on his plate;
(b) I'm no expert on how public finance accounting works, but I don't see how it will save money for a good few years;
(c) If he wants a diversionary tactic against the public noticing his own crass behaviour and manifest unfitness for office, there are many better ones, at infinitely less cost, to be had. The only diverting that will happen will be of governmental time and energies.
As we know from covid, when the shit really hits the fan, the government cheerfully moves the whole nation onto the public payroll anyway. The shit that's almost certainly going to happen between now and the next election makes this an entirely spurious 'policy'.
Discuss!
ND
Has all the hallmarks of Dominic Cummings initiative. Reduce the inevitable and pointless bloat of the bureaucracy by changing the work practices and working patterns. Economic management . Financial accountability and oversight and appoint the very best brains from every field, to take back control!
( from sir Humphrey)
One of those, “ if I were you, I would t start from here,” type of problems. Like reforming the tax code. Or the nhs. Or local government. It’s an impossible task. That will not produce the desired outcome in a reasonable timeframe, at a reasonable cost.
The half baked ideas are coming very quickly. As ND describes. This is Thick of it territory. No money and no workforce and no parliamentary time. But go and announce things that look like something. Buy some time. Won’t ever implement, but they will be as forgotten as the free lap top for all, and the big society, levelling up, in a few months time.
Cummings meant it. He really seemed to want to put the people who could, in power.
But, as we witnessed, he missed the vital step. Actual government authorised those teams. And, generally, paid for them.
Back in 2008/9 I recall somewhere we wrote about things the government actually could do. With plenty of time and commons votes, but no money. The austerity years.
Mostly, it was legal issues. Sort some of those never resolved divorce and access rights that were an issue. Rental market movers to homebuyers. 35 year fixed rate mortgages that were and were not a thing. Vehicle taxation and congestion zones. Parking charges. Wheel clampers. The bizarre train network ticketing system.
Food waste from labelling. And the thousands of pieces of legislation passed, that, having had their headline, have never been revisited to see if they were required, necessary, in use, or needed amendments.
Instead, during a shortage of labour, with broken working practice and centralised control, and ineffective structure and outdated requirements, the announcement is ‘ sack 91,000 to save money.’
That will somehow help with cost of living crisis by enabling even fewer people to access even fewer services and benefits.
Dismal thinking.
Dismal politics
Dismal targeting.
It’s such a poor idea, in its current form.
I completely agree that Boris and Co. are blundering around in an attempt to be seen to be doing something - a rather futile attempt to preemptively deflect blame from the storm that's coming.
Having said that, with the State gobbling up an ever increasing share of the pie, surely now is as good a time as any to start to pare back the bloat that infests every sector of the Civil Service?
I'll leave a link here about how a series of marginal gains had a huge impact on the British Cycling team.
https://jamesclear.com/marginal-gains
Before Covid, the Tories were spending our tax money like a sailor on shore leave.
They had every chance to reign in spending and lay down a fiscally resposible path for the future.
They chose to follow a ruinous path instead, chasing a chimaera with the stupid net zero agenda and a never ending series of causes which are contrary to the future wealth and wellbeing of British Citizens.
Sadly, the opposition parties have failed to step up to the plate and hold the Conservatives feet to the fire, being cut from the same cloth.
Until the electorate stop voting for these idiots, we will simply get more of the same.
Perhaps, after a period of real hardship we will ditch these losers and pay closer scrutiny to the people who wish to replace them.
How many civil servants retire each year ?
This process of reduction to 2016 numbers is supposed to take three years, so it might be covered by simply not replacing those who retire.
Don
"manifest unfitness for office": alas, we may be in a world where he's the least unfit in the H of C.
I suspect not - but it's conceivably true.
