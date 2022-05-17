An exceptionally significant Defence appointment

The name won't mean anything to you, but the new Commander of UK Strategic Command is Lt Gen Sir James Hockenhull. It's a significant straw in the wind.
Hockenhull was previously Chief of Defence Intelligence, and is now risen to greater seniority than any member of the Intelligence Corps before. (There had previously been only one 2-star general, the norm being a one-star in that Corps.)
His latest step up, I can tell you, comes as a result of the stellar performance of Defence Intelligence over the past 6 months in particular. Quite encouraging, I find this.
Needs a haircut, though.
