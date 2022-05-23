Ukraine / Biden / Taiwan: where does this lead?

Here's a headline to wake up to on a dull Monday morning:
US would defend Taiwan if attacked by China, says Biden. President says US’s responsibility to protect island is ‘even stronger’ after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Blimey. If he isn't immediately made to "walk this back" by his own people (which is what generally happens when Biden's been talking in his sleep again), this is an absolute blockbuster, and will shake the Chinese rigid.
The only offset is the technicality that he paid lip-service to the 'One China' policy - followed, however, by "but".
What a turnaround. Back in February, Xi must have been expecting that Putin's Ukraine gambit (a) would turn out to be a quick win of some sort; and (b) could be parlayed to give China more options - and maybe opportunity - vis-à-vis their own designs upon Taiwan. Make it clear that the USA is a paper tiger, etc. That sanctions don't work. That the RoW doesn't fall in line with the west. That India is with him.
But that would have been based on the notion that China had already secured a satisfactory baseline of non-commitment from the USA. Xi would never have given Putin the thumbs-up otherwise: not in a million years.
If Ukraine's success in dragging Putin into the mire has actually emboldened Biden in this regard (plus giving a fine public demonstration of the efficacy of good defensive weaponry + intelligence + tactics), Xi must wonder if Taiwan is now out of reach in his lifetime.
Actually, of course, that might make things even more dangerous. We're having quite enough of Old (& sick) Men In A Hurry just now.
The knock-on effect of the fighting in Ukraine is that everyone and their dog is now trying to figure out a way of reducing their reliance on the international banking system. Reducing their reliance on the (petro) dollar, and becoming more self-sufficient technologically and militarily.
Biden and the American regime were never trusted or liked round the world, but now he's managed to motivate China, India, Turkey, Russia and many others to take steps to actively distance themselves from the American led Global Order.
All the while risking nuclear confrontation with Putin at great financial cost, for no strategic benefit whatsoever.
I feel safer already.
I feel a bit shaky. Perhaps another virus coming on.
Three old men with brain disorders, ND. (No. Not me, you and Elby. Putin, Xi and most definitely Biden.)
Biden should keep a little quiet for a while.
The USA is poised to have a nice spending and resource boost to its pacific theatre, thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
1. The pacifist euro nations, Germany especially, have been forced to spend money on their almost non existent military. Germany will be adding at least an Italian sized nato force, within a few years.
2. If Sweden and Finland join nato, Russia’s unfriendly Nato border increases and the Northern European flank is secured. The Swedish airforce is a very significant power. And the Finns have, as a result of historic ‘winter war 2’ planning, a decent army and 100,000 plus rapidly mobilised reserves. With another 50,000 available as replacements if necessary.
3. The USA, with the northern flank secure, and an additional 200+ frontline aircraft available in a fairly short timeframe, can divert some of their euro defences airforce to the pacific.
4. The sanctions do work. They are very slow to take effect, but very damaging long term. The rouble is held up at present by 17% interest rates and severe exchange controls.
Before the actual rolling of the tanks. When the threat had the nato and European powers terrified of post Covid war in Europe, Putin could have achieved many of his aims. His gangster nation could muscle the neighbours and silence the west apart from a few sanctions.
Now, the paper bear is in a far worse position than it was. Far, far worse. If the goal really was to stop the expansion of NATO..? Well, how’s that working out for him?
China must have been prepared to see what Russia achieves by force. They won’t have been impressed.
well, all perspectives welcome, let a thousand flowers bloom - but I'm clearly with BQ here, & not BiB
risking nuclear confrontation with Putin at great financial cost, for no strategic benefit whatsoever
Hmm. I wonder if Putin would try a nuke without getting Xi's say-so. Obviously, Xi was happy enough to let Putin run a live experiment on actual hardcore (conventional) invasion. Would he also like to find out how the west reacts to a nuke?
No strategic benefit? See BQ's list. And if there might eventually be (a) a ceasefire with whatever new borders and (b) a decent rebuilding of what's left of UKR, plus rapid EU membership - visible proof that "Russian" slavs can aspire to the benefits of western prosperity (with the right alignment ...) - then Putin's Russia will truly have screwed itself into the ground.
I'm still on notice from an Anon to do a post on Putin's "restraint". Later this week, perhaps.
Kev - shaky? well we can all guess what that must be ..
This post seems to be based on the assumption that any of the people nations named are actually what they appear to be or claim to be.
Everyone lies, especially underlings to superiors in command control management systems without independent feedback like bankruptcy when expenses exceed revenue. Likewise, everyone makes mistakes which are never fixed in those systems.
We cannot at all rely on what China says or what it appears to be. I expect their military to be every bit as bad as Russia's if not worse. We cannot believe one word from the Germans, a nation with a long history of political and commercial lies. Volkswagen.
Are Finns, Swedes, Americans et al any better? Doubt it, especially as the current American regime has clearly been proven to be the end product of a vast mass of lies and liars. Even the WSJ has been forced to admit it.
Nick.
Shaky ?
Not fear, if that's what you mean. Fuming about yet another US regime change and war with displaced millions into Europe and hundreds of thousands dead. Especially our part in it, front and centre.
If something nasty comes our way we can't say we didn't ask for it.
This is what I was afraid of when Big Tech helped the senile old git get elected.
They had obviously demanded a price and defence of chipland was it.
Let’s hope they haven’t found a way to nuke China by hacking.
Fear? Oh no, I assumed monkeypox of course
Resignation statement of a Russian diplomat:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FTb9mJpX0AE0Xla?format=jpg&name=medium
Don Cox
