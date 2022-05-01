When Does Inflation Hit? Bank Holiday Post

Returning from a Bank Hol run on the supermarket, I cannot but notice that the much-heralded inflation (as anticipated by myself, amongst many others) has not yet hit food prices - at least, not the stuff Mrs D and I buy, across a wide range of foodstuffs and drinks. Not even the stuff coated in sunflower oil.
We are given to believe supply chains are heavily oriented towards just-in-time, which speaks against there being many months of last year's produce stashed in Mr Tesco's warehouse, being steadily run down. The warehouses of his suppliers? Some of what's in our trolley is fresh produce.
And everything requires transportation: do supply-chain players buy their fuel many months forward? I'd believe they fixed their electricity and gas prices around this time last year, which was when every energy professional knew the price crisis was coming, Ukraine or no Ukraine. But diesel? Ships' bunkers? Maybe.
Or is everyone determined to take the hit in their P&L? Is it even a "passive price war"?
All in all, I'm surprised. When does the absence of wheat (& sunflower) exports from Ukraine - and Russia - make itself felt? When do supply-chain players run out of forward-purchased energy?
When does food inflation hit?
PS: Food aside, I'm not sure I've encountered the full out-working of >6% CPI generally, either ...
PPS: Food price inflation has gone through the roof in, errrr, Russia ... One of our new trolls can now assert this is CIA propaganda if they like, but, hey-ho, it's true.
"When does the absence of wheat (& sunflower) exports from Ukraine - and Russia - make itself felt?"
A little before the time when the harvest would normally be available. And that's assuming that nobody else in the Northen Hemisphere manages to get unusually large harvests of w & s. Which depends, I expect, on sowing decisions, fertiliser prices, the weather, and perhaps the availability of water for irrigation.
P.S. Our favourite loaf now costs £1.35 rather than £1. But I think the price went up a couple of months before the war started.
In the company I work for we do try to hedge as much as we can, even down to diesel that our distributor uses.
Some items like produce we'll have fixed pricing for 3 years. Others like beef where pricing can't be agreed for more than a quarter or two at a time, we are are just about to pass on a 25% increase (which in itself is subsidised, actual increase is larger than this).
Food inflation is definitely on it's way. Any restaurant you visit take a note of today's prices and look again in 6 months and I'm certain you'll see an increase.
Understand that your local - Fortnum & Masons - are keeping prices low due to the lack of demand from impecunious oligarchs.
Meanwhile here in Croydon's Tesco, they are blocking the aisles with their Louis Vuitton shopping bags looking for the best deals.
Sanctions are working.
Try going to your local fish & Chip shop! Six months ago our standard buy of two regular cod and one large chips was £12.40 a month ago £15.70 Now it is £18.50! So instead of once a fortnight we have decided on once a month (if the chippy is still there).
We use Tesco for a weekly shop, admittedly the bulk of the spend is, ermm, "alcohol related". For the other bits bread/milk/the usual stuff prices are definitely on the up, it doesn't seem like much but it is 10p here & there on sub £1 items 20p on others. An example Yazoo, we have a badly autistic grandson and this is literally all he drinks, so we buy their max of 16 at a time when "on offer" until recently they were 50p each (on offer) now they are 75p that's 50%! So I reckon this represents a minimum 5-8% overall and as ND says it hasn't really started yet.
The big increase is in gas and electricity. I will have to turn the thermostat down to 12 degrees next winter.
12 Degrees? Lucky bastard.
In about 6 months. We are still eating last year's harvest - next year's harvest will be a bit smaller.
Fertiliser, diesel and labour all up and wheat (was) not a high margin crop - all those Ukranians turning it out by the tonne. A sensible farmer will wait a while, till the subsidies come on stream from politicians who can see the tumbrils coming.
The FT had an article claiming 4 in 10 were having difficulty paying bills - the comments column reckoned this did not pass the smell test. But then the FT demographic will not be at the back of the breadline. But to be sure the weekly bill at chateau Jim is definitely going up. Something will have to give eventually.
