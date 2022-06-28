'Ask C@W': your energy questions

Nope, we're not setting up in competition with Martin Lewis: but a couple of BTLers have raised some specific energy questions of late, so here we go with another issue of the 'ask C@W' energy helpline.
Won’t the lack of LNG landing terminals in Europe mean that the UK will be alright? If the gas can’t be physically landed in mainland Europe and the UK - Europe link only has so much capacity then won’t that mean lower gas prices through winter in the UK? (Al)
Basically, yes, that's correct, although with absolute prices being sky-high whatever the physical sufficiency and price relativities, the definition of "will be alright" could be queried. UK (also Spain) is well served with LNG regas capacity and both countries are enjoying lower wholesale gas prices than the continentals, exactly as market logic would predict. Correspondingly & likewise, the UK is exporting as much gas as the pipelines to the continent can manage, based on that clear price differential. There's every reason to assume this will continue through winter; including the exports unless things get so bad that HMG introduces rationing &/or export restrictions.
This sufficiency of LNG capacity is a great free-market success story that we've written about before, contrasting with the dismal failure of central planners, particularly in Germany and, to some extent in France. Italy ought to be better off, too, but local planning laws there are skewed 99% towards NIMBY considerations and generally fatal for building regas.
We're exporting a bucket load of power through interconnects to Europe. Wonder who is doing the checking and paperwork forms on the receiving side to make sure it is up to scratch? (Sparky)
Same things as gas, with the added frisson for France that half their nukes are closed for safety reasons, pending regulatory review of their endemic corrosion problems (and of course cooling-water from shallow rivers being too warm in summer, as usual.) Oh, and nobody gets hung up about import-export paperwork. Ireland, utterly dependent on UK for energy trade, would grind to a halt in a day or two if anyone were to get sticky about that. (I know what you're thinking ... Time to play hardball ..?)
What’s happening with Rough storage - are there any plans to commission it before winter? (Al again)
Not a chance: it would take years. I'll post a longer 'history of Rough' another time - it's a fascinating case study: For now, we can say that Centrica, once big free-market advocates but latterly joining the ranks of the shameless of subsidy-seekers, have been touting for government money and/or RAB approval for something, anything, to allow them to avoid writing off Rough and taking the big decommissioning hit - very expensive indeed. Before Ukraine they were peddling an implausible scheme for using Rough to store hydrogen on a seasonal basis; and CO2 before that. Needless to say, Putin's War being the latest headline grabber, it's now Centrica's latest roll of the dice. Failing that, it'll be a proposal to convert it into an offshore Nightingale Hospital; or asylum-seeker detention centre, or something. Anything.
They were such a laudable enterprise once.
ND
Thanks, good to get answers from people who know what they’re talking about.
Question: has Gazprom contracted to deliver any gas for this coming winter? If so, with whom? If they have contracted to do so, to what extent does it mitigate the risk of Russia’s deciding to turn off the taps?
It has been one of the few laugh-out-loud gifts that keeps on giving to watch how, pretty much since the start of the year, UK electricity exports (via the interconnectors) have been just about all the cables can carry. Not from Europe to the UK, but from the UK to Europe. 5GW flat out, for hours and hours at a time isn't uncommon.
If the second circuit in the 2GW UK/France interconnector was operating at full capacity, it would have been north of 6GW I suspect. With no end in sight.
Makes all those "the lights will go out 'cos Brexit" scare stories look like, well, just that. While the media getting hopelessly muddled about facts is a man-bites-dog story, it makes me cringe just how little expertise there is in the mainstream media on just any subject you could mention. Making sh1t up isn't merely frowned upon, it seems positively encouraged (hence CU's well-timed "Energy Market for Dummies" post here, to try to keep some vague hopes of accuracy and information alive).
anon - your qn appended to the main post
