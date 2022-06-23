Mr Putin's Gas is Heating Things Up

We've several times mused over Putin's gas weapon: how he's carefully kept Germany supplied and, in turn, how careful Ukraine has been with the transit pipelines; how 'green' ignorance on the critical and frankly irreplaceable role of gas in European economies contributed to the remarkable willingness of European countries to approve swingeing sanctions; how Putin couldn't believe this degree of ignorance really existed; how on earth Germany might do without their continual fix of Russian gas.
Well now he's done it: not content with shutting off supplies to non-ruble-compliant buyers in half a dozen 'lesser' countries, Putin has now cut back Nord Stream 1, Germany's only direct import route from Russia, to 40% of capacity, at exactly the time new German laws require that much-depleted gas storage be steadily filled, in order to be full at the start of winter. The Germans are running around like headless chickens, busily bringing old lignite burners, FFS, back into the powergen fleet. There isn't a country in Europe with any coal capacity that isn't actively trying to maximise it, Greta or no Greta.
The MSM in this country hasn't really cottoned on yet: hey, it's a record June heatwave! Barring some astonishing (and right now, quite unexpected) climbdown by somebody, this makes next winter a perilous time for us all: outright gas shortages in mainland Europe, and unheard-of prices everywhere. Oil won't be far behind gas and electricity.
What is the UK government doing? Tinkering with a couple of coal plants. What it's NOT doing is preparing the populace for what's to come. Ordinarily, this would be a rather obvious thing to do: at least there's a very genuine externality to blame, however you define it. But I guess an 'optimist' like Johnson has absolutely no interest in looking forward further than, well, the next shag. I can't even guess how this is going to play out, socially or politically.
I thought the 60% capacity cut was to press Siemens/Germany/Canada to return the Nord Stream compressor pump under maintenance. Siemens sends them to Canada for servicing, and it has got stuck there because of sanctions. Is this story wrong, or simplified, ND?
I guess all the Nord Stream pumps are Siemens pumps from their part of the joint venture, and Russia foresees this maintenance issue growing into a total shutdown eventually (or expensive pump replacement), so want to nip it in the bud.
In Germany it is widely being reported as just a pretext, a form of dumb insolence, and they are reacting accordingly
Gazprom has very adequate capacity to make good the shortfall through other routes, which ordinarily is what they would do, and they ain't.
... An older Reuters story has a touch more technical info:
Siemens said in a statement this week that it supplied so-called aeroderivative gas turbines for a compressor station for Nord Stream 1 in 2009.
These were manufactured in Canada and needed to be regularly sent back for maintenance, Siemens Energy said, adding one of the turbines was currently being overhauled in Montreal.
Seems eight Siemens SGT-A65 and SGT-A35 models were supplied at Portovaya on the Baltic, and currently only three of them are working. They seem to be owned directly by Gazprom rather than the joint venture Nord Stream AG:
https://www.upstreamonline.com/production/gazprom-reduces-gas-supplies-to-germany-and-italy/2-1-1237849
Of course, Gazprom may be bigging up the issue at a convenient time. They must have a lot of pumping stations using non-Siemens compressors. But it sounds like a real underlying problem that would become urgent at some point.
