Boris on the Rocks: Predict That Vote!

 ... and not before time.

I suppose everybody already knows what they think about the shameless oaf.  If not, have a read of this.

Open thread, with particular glory going to any BTL-er who calls the vote correctly during the course of the day.

Elby the Beserk said...

Better the devil?

I fear Johnson will not be voted out. Also, who on earth takes over? Low rent rules the day. Maybe we need an absolute Monarchy ;-)

9:45 am
Anonymous said...

Why would anyone sane want to take over the conservative party at this time?
There's a high likelihood things are going to get worse before they get better, so why not keep Boris in for now and take him out just before things start to recover.

10:08 am

