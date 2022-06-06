Boris on the Rocks: Predict That Vote!

... and not before time.
I suppose everybody already knows what they think about the shameless oaf. If not, have a read of this.
Open thread, with particular glory going to any BTL-er who calls the vote correctly during the course of the day.
ND
Better the devil? I fear Johnson will not be voted out. Also, who on earth takes over? Low rent rules the day. Maybe we need an absolute Monarchy ;-)
Why would anyone sane want to take over the conservative party at this time? There's a high likelihood things are going to get worse before they get better, so why not keep Boris in for now and take him out just before things start to recover.
