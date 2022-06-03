What Putin Didn't Do next

Ten days ago, one of our BTL anons asked: why aren't the Russians interdicting Western military supplies en route to Ukrainian forces? We suggested that wasn't the only dog not barking, and that we'd take a look at the whole subject. What hasn't Putin done, that he might have? And what might that mean? Here's a random handful - one could list many more.
- Cut off gas supplies to Germany. Indeed, nobody has done this - and nothing could be simpler, for Russia, Ukraine, or a rogue actor with a big long gas position and access to mercenaries with a kilo or two of semtex. We know exactly why: literally nobody wants to piss off Germany in such an obvious fashion.
- Use gas in Azovstal. We know Putin isn't squeamish in matters of chemical warfare. And he had to sit and watch for a truly remarkable number of weeks while the defenders of Azovstal incommoded him seriously, riveting observers worldwide, and buying Ukraine a lot of time. Obviously a Red Line there.
- Interdict inbound western military supplies - the one that puzzled Anon. Actually, I think we do hear occasional reports that Ukrainian logistical bases close to Poland have indeed been hit. But maybe not as much as one might expect, given that one presumes Putin's intelligence forces have at least some fifth-column sleepers and sympathisers on the ground with mobile phones. He seems, though, to be husbanding his aircraft and stocks of cruise missiles, which may be more to the point.
- Mount serious cyber warfare against the west. It could even be conducted on a disavowed basis, if Putin so chose; there are enough rogue players out there in cyberspace. Another important straw in the wind. Readers will recall I warned against this before 24th Feb: it seemed to be an obvious one. Clearly, I was being overly pessimistic.
- Deploy readily-available Red Army operational doctrine - which was purpose-written for invading places swiftly, based squarely on a realistic assessment of what Russian resources could muster. See below.
- Pick on 'loudmouth UK' for unpleasant unconventional retribution - as some of our own BTL commenters have suggested (!), a propos of some of the bellicose nonsense spouted by Truss, and our egregious military assistance. After all, the UK is no longer owed any "compulsory solidarity" by the EU: why not make an example of us ?
- Reduce Odesa to a smoking ruin.
- Have a submarine accidentally trawl up one of the massive transatlantic comms cables.
Nota bene, all these "surprises" are passive / negative: surprises of omission, the kind we can identify when we know what dogs we're expecting to hear in the night. Equally, we haven't seen any "positive surprises" from Putin, the creative kind that any military commander worth his salt should sprinkle liberally around his campaign to keep everyone guessing. Readers will know this is one of the most damning criticisms I have to offer of any politician or military leader. What creative strokes has he pulled? The nearest we've seen from Putin is the hint that something nasty might come out of Transnistria, which is pretty feeble; and the flamboyant testing of a new strategic missile off-stage. OK, Putin thought he could pull off the whole thing inside a week, Crimea-style: and an outright coup de main doesn't need an accompanying smokescreen of several other little surprises. But he knew that it wasn't working almost straight away. By contrast, the pocket dictator Saddam Hussein was well up for unexpected eye-openers, when he in turn realised his own sudden (and successful) lightning invasion wasn't going to be the end of the story. Hat-tip to the man: pulled several strokes, he did.
* * * * *As regards 5: we've discussed this one before, mostly concluding (as have many others) that the Russian Army of 2022 doesn't have the leadership or training to execute on what would be involved. One aspect I haven't mentioned: if we take at face value Ukrainian claims of Russian aircraft shot down - well over 200 - it suggests Putin is potentially unable to deliver the necessary aerial bombardment, at least from within the resources he's willing to hazard. More recently, I've seen it suggested that Russian 'grinding' techniques in Donbas are perfectly appropriate, and will ultimately be successful; and, hey, it's only been 100 days!
Here, we've never doubted some limited territorial gains can be delivered that way: but the cost and the time involved can't possibly have been in the original budget. Sure, Russians will put up with a great deal - a lot more than soft westerners will, as many pundits suggest - and ultimately (if they can manage conscription plus mass mobilisation plus training) they can "win" against objectives that are narrowly-enough defined.
But do they have time? Are they certain to win the slow-bicycle race between their own grinding methods, and German / French / Italian unwillingness to keep the sanctions applied ... with winter coming ... and starvation looming for Africa etc ..? Maybe that calculation is all he has left now by way of grand strategy.
* * * * *
So what do we conclude? We might ponder these potential inferences, some or all of which might be in play:
A. He's persuaded himself everything is going just fine: he's Stalin in 1943. Hell, some of our BTL-ers have said as much! Personally, I'd say that's a delusion, but there we are.
B. He's holding all the above possibilities - and more - in reserve, just letting us stew on them. Burn as few boats as possible. Hope to get back to normality by Xmas in the time-honoured fashion. On Odesa, for example, for the long term he'd rather capture it intact.
C. Xi has had a little word with him.
D. He's imposed some rigid Red Lines of his own devising, on the assumption that 'Vietnam Rules' apply: i.e. he can do more-or-less whatever he wants in-theatre, and the Americans can do whatever they want outside the theatre, provided everyone makes sure direct clashes don't occur, in-theatre of anywhere else. In particular, he guesses use of chemical and cyber weapons might trigger a western response that would really hurt him - in other words, he does have something in mind that really makes him lose sleep.
Maybe we should try to guess exactly what it is. Here's a suggestion, which relates (e.g.) to 6 above: he knows there's a lot more we (the UK financial authorities in concert with GCHQ) could do to beggar him personally, and all his friends.
Any other suggestions as to why he's staying his hand?
ND
There's a good discussion on some of these points on this week's Goodfellows Podcast with their guest being Condoleezza Rice.
On the subject of Germany, its not just about not pissing them off. Having them undermining both western military unity and even EU unity has far more strategic benefits than the negative ones of pissing them off.
As a slightly more than casual observer of Germany I think there's a signficant chance that pulling the plug on Germany's gas might well force a breakdown in the coalition to the point where Germany can't do anything because it will be politically paralysed for a number of months. Some of the States are still trying do do business with Putin and the left of the SPD won't give up easily.
No mention of Kissinger’s speech at the World Economic Forum ?
He didn’t criticize the way the war in Ukraine is being conducted or the lack of progress on the ground. No. What he criticized was the policy itself, that’s what triggered the firestorm. He threw a bucket of cold water on the people who concocted this loony policy by telling them to their faces that they “got it wrong.”
But he wasn’t just critical of the policy, he also offered an ominous warning that has been almost-entirely ignored by the media. Here’s what he said:
“Negotiations need to begin in the next two months before it creates upheavals and tensions that will not be easily overcome. Ideally, the dividing line should be a return to the status quo ante (…) Pursuing the war beyond that point would not be about the freedom of Ukraine, but a new war against Russia itself”.
That might sound too apocalyptic for some, but look at the massive changes the world has already experienced since the conflict began; the disruptions in supply lines, the food and energy shortages, and the rolling-back of the globalisation project. Pretty big changes, I’d say, but the real pain is still ahead of us.
What is this winter going to look like when home heating bills go through the roof, industries succumb to the higher energy costs, unemployment soars to Great Depression levels, and rolling blackouts become a regular feature of life in the west? That’s what the future holds for the UK & Europe if the policy isn’t reversed and a negotiated settlement quickly reached.
Putin has already stated that Russia will not put itself in a position where it is economically dependent on Europe again. Those days are over. Instead, he is redirecting critical energy flows to China, India and beyond. The UK & Europe is no longer a priority customer, in fact, they have emerged as a threat to Russia’s survival, which means, Russia will continue to reorient its production eastward...
thanks for the extract, djm
redirecting critical energy flows to China, India and beyond
I suspect Chinese terms will not be generous ...
I’d offer a variation on the “Xi Jinping had a little word” explanation. China is aware that it is either wittingly or unwittingly going to end having to contend with a tarted-up (definitely bigger and probably quite a bit better, but basically the same dynamic) Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea to the west of it. Russia will be bound in a relationship of dependence on China economically. The longer the Ukraine conflict goes on, the tighter that binding becomes.
That sort of relationship, forged in dependency (Russian, on China) inevitably causes tension and eventually resentment. However much largesse China extends to Russia, it maybe a long leash Russia is on, but it’s China that will be holding the end of it. China doesn’t want to have the yank the choke chain. Certainly not too overtly. Russia doesn’t even want to have to acknowledge the existence of the leash. It would much prefer, like North Korea, to pretend it is fully autonomous, even though without China’s tolerance and ad-hoc bailing out, its elite leadership would be dead in a week. And economically, China doesn’t want a “deadbeat dad” welfare supplicant, endlessly pestering for trade (in whatever Russia finds it needs that no-one in the west is willing to sell it) on anything other than strictly commercial terms. No Friends With Benefits in the Russia/China relationship.
So Russia can’t get itself into a quagmire. The more gloop it creates — and has to wade through — the more in hoc it will, strategically, be to China. So it’s trying to not get into anything that threatens to become unmanageable or risks becoming overcommitted to. And China doesn’t want Russia in that position, either.
