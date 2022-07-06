Bedtime for Boris

Finally, if disingenously, cabinet ministers have had enough. Why it takes l'affaire Pincher, a trivial and sordid little occasion, to precipitate matters is a bit of a puzzle, but here we are. A Geoffrey Howe / Nigel Lawson moment; and it's off to the bookies for MSM editors everywhere. Of the runners & riders I noted here less than a month ago, Mordaunt appears to have risen to the top just now. And Starmer's puppetmaster will be hoping and anticipating there's more than one Big Vacancy in the offing as the dominos fall. That strategy of simply being there looks better than ever.
... Johnson is always going to self-destruct: possibly sooner rather than later: the key is to be in position for when it happens ...
So what happens now. My guesses:
- Boris, being copper-bottomed shameless and utterly desperate, not least for money but also for fame and glory, will not quickly see his way to the exit
- The remaining Cabinet ministers will be in agonies of indecision. Has Sunak stolen a march on them all and restored his earlier, pre 'non-dom moneybags' standing? Or does the rule about wielding the knife hold good?
- The 1922 Committee, proven to be able to act with lightning speed when the mood takes it, will move into permanent session, making it clear they have the power to change the rules in whatever manner they choose (just watch them)
- Team Boris (which exists, and will also be pretty desperate now) will have been up all night plotting his next moves. They may be fairly adroit, in a last-chance sort of way. Expect to see him abroad very soon (he is scheduled to be in Poland next week, and there may be ways of advancing this), wrapped in the Ukrainian flag again. Mention of tax cuts was near-instantaneous. Expect also to see hints that if directly threatened, he'll bring down the pillars of the temple in some unspecified way.
We must thank the Lord there is no UK equivalent of the Presidential Pardon, or there'd be no saying what else he might do.
Have at it!
ND
It’s all got a very 1970’s — or even 1960’s feel about it, certainly in terms of what the main protagonists in the Conservative party and the mainstream media are doing. And what they think happens. It’s all rather procedural. Big Beast (or beasts) resign, confidence in the leader slips away, headlines headlines headlines. The pressure grows on the PM. “Someone” “has a word”.
So, we’ve all seen this movie before. Which is largely my point. It’s not in the slightest organic. The politics moves too slowly for the insatiable demand for new developments on Twitter. The energy inputs for creating and sustaining media (and political) momentum are much higher here, in 2022, than they were even ten years, let alone 30 years ago when these sorts of machinations worked in a fairly predictable way. Was it just me than, when we went though the developments this morning, felt a sense of flatness and unmet expectations when no other senior cabinet figure resigned? Yeah, Boris is on the ropes. Yeah, Boris got himself in a sticky situation. Yeah, the knives are out. Yeah, the media vultures are circling. Yeah, yeah, yeah.
Why, with all this — rather confected, I have to say — excitement, am I struggling to stifle a yawn?
If tax cuts are announced without seriously big spending cuts, look forward to INFLATION and poverty. The 'Government' is doing its best to create poverty anyway with their insane drive to Zero Carbon. Cutting (savagely) the productivity of capital won't turn out well.
Cabinet minister’s resigning is a far, far better method than changing the rules of expulsion, that the desperate Backbench faction wished to do.
Never change the rules if they can be used against you. If the ‘22 can form each week for a no confidence, then the party is ungovernable. There is no need to do that. If enough resign, and enough refuse to serve, it is over. Those that resigned can come back under a truth and reconciliation government.
This coup is a better way. Ensures genuine desire within the political party for removing a leader. And if it fails, those that want the leader gone are in a stronger position to criticise and attack and openly call for change.
Most political coups fail. There just aren’t enough rebels or the clinging on faction has nothing left to lose and is a minority faction within its own party.
May, survived.
Blair survived
Johnson survived very recently.
Brown survived
( 3 times. Those Increasingly feeble attempts to remove him)
Corbyn, survived at least twice, possibly four times? Had to double up ministers to have enough shadows to go around.
Major, survived .
Even Trump survived his appointees fleeing from him.
Duncan smith - ousted
Thatcher - ousted
Charles Kennedy - ousted
Salmond? Manoeuvred out, I think.
All dry quick, in the scheme of things,
Not a great success rate. Mostly due to the lack of an credible alternative or a looming crisis, or bungling incompetence from the plotters.
A resigning action is far better than a rule change, footy stamp, cry baby, didn’t get what I want, toy/pram, voter repelling, unity fracturing, drawn out media circus, election losing, uncertain effort to remove.
“If it were done when ’tis done, then ’twere well
It were done quickly: if the assassination
Could trammel up the consequence, and catch
With his surcease success; that but this blow
Might be the be-all and the end-all here,”
E.g. if events can be controlled, then there is a good chance that the act of assassination itself, is the end of the business. And not the beginning. No guarantee. But the swifter the better, for success and power.
It’s Johnson’s own fault. Sending the troops out to defend the indefensible position. Time and time again.
I am a little surprised the Tories weren't more prepared for this, they knew that, in Boris, they were getting someone who found reaching for a lie easier than being truthful, a man-child who regarded responsibility as something to be avoided.
Expecting an emergency budget - corp tax increase cancelled, VAT cut, fuel duty cut and Boris Bonka handing out sweeties from his factory.
Would be interesting to see if there any deals with Gabon that could be done too, now they're in the Commonwealth. Cheap petrol in exchange for massive investment in an effort to bring the forecourt price down.
@ Bill Quango MP
BBC running a, erm, running commentary on resignations https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-62058278
It’ll need, I reckon, at least one other cabinet-level resignation to move the dial. There’s so many junior ministers and PPSes nowadays they really don’t count. Even if the 1922 Committee changes the rules and even if there’s a leadership contest potentially on the cards, that’ll take weeks. Given the repetitive nature of this “Johnson in New Crisis!” storyline, public interest is already borderline and, without some novel plot twists we’ve not seen before, even that’ll wane.
