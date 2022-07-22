Germany not so sure-footed

We are no fans of Russian aggression here, but sadly do recognise that Putin is better at Realpolitik than the West.
As Russia sells ever more gas to China, it is starting to turn the taps down substantially to Europe. Italy, Poland and Germany will be the main victims. As a result, the German President of the EU, Ursula Van de Leyen, has demanded all EU countries reduce gas consumption by 15%.
This has not gone unnoticed by Spain and others that are not reliant on Russian gas. Germany is also closing its nuclear power stations and burning more coal to reduce its reliance on gas. There is little appetite to tag along to German needs.
Putin is showing again how the virtue signalling of Western governments is so contradictory to their needs. The West is going to find it very hard to stay united this coming winter. The US is not keen on riding to the rescue, either, due to its own inflationary problems, even though there is plenty of gas for export.
Sad to admit that Russia has the upper hand in geopolitics at the moment, but they planned this for a long time and are executing this well, even if the war in Ukraine is much harder than they anticipated.
Oh well, time to summon American "soft power", eh?
Ha bloody ha.
Blockades work, as the Royal Navy showed in the Napoleonic Wars and the Great War. Putin knows it. The bozos who run The West seem to be as ignorant as they are arrogant, as they are foolish.
P.S. Is his "Covid" the first step to the Dems easing Brandon out?
Reading Ursula Van de Leyen's statement regarding this:
She mentions the EU have set up a joint gas storage that is now 64% full, which sounds impressive but will having this have any meaningful impact if Russia switches off the gas taps completely?
Worse still for Germany, the Greeks, Spaniards and Portugese all remember all too well the po-faced lectures from Germany over fiscal rectitude. They've not forgotten, and the Spanish have already batted the 15% cut back to Berlin.
Sympathy will be even shorter supply than the gas.
With the Italian elections due, I've no doubt Rome will join Berlin in wanting to cave to Putin.
January might be a good time to place an amended NI Protocol document in front of someone, at that point the EU ought to have several bigger fishes to fry.
@ 64% full, which sounds impressive but will having this have any meaningful impact
In a word, no.
In three words: better than nothing.
Further: there is no EU-owned gas storage, it's country-by-country, owner-by-owner, and not at all evenly distributed. So "sharing this around" would be a difficult task even logistically, and that's before individual nations decline to play ball. She'd be invoking totally untried EU "procedures"; and protectionist nationalism tends to find ways around such things.
That said, the West did manage something of the sort under OECD auspices during the OPEC embargo of 1973-74 (which I've written about here several times, drawing various conclusions). The organisation that coordinated this was a small unit in Paris that later became established formally as the IEA. It was mostly run by oil company secondees, who truly knew what they were doing, including the use of what was then the world's most powerful commercial computer rig, Exxon's at Florham Park, NJ.
So let's see.
The German refusal to share PPE when it seemed important two years ago has also not been forgotten. AEP in the Telegraph seems to say that all will be well if we just turn the thermostat down this Winter, and take shorter showers --- that, and shut down most of the German chemical industry.
Come the Winter, we'll find ourselves living in interesting times. Britain won't be the only country to undergo regime change as a result of sanctions blowback.
We knew it was a good idea to leave the EU and by their subsequent actions we've been proved right. People moan there have been no benefits to Brexit. Well here is one then. No mandated 15% reduction in gas use for us (although we probably will use less because of the coming price rises).
Putin is running rings round the west and has openly stated he wants to destroy dollar hegemony and is encouraging India/China etc paying for Russian gas/oil in their own currencies. I notice no-one is saying he's ill any longer. He never was and appears to be one of the sanest of the current crop of leaders. He must have been plotting for years and waited for his moment to strike.
It's a pity the west painted him as their arch enemy instead of attempting to accommodate his viewpoint. Ukraine might still be intact.
Seems to me that everything that the EU and Germany are being hammered by are the direct result of unbelievable stupidity and consequent damaging policies.
Paul Gosselin, a German, has been recording the unrolling disaster of "Energiewende" for years. Help yourself. I'd say the state he is now in reminds me of the classic Fawlty Towers scene in which Sybil reduces Basil (oh God, remember when the BBC actually made FUNNY comedies) to banging his head on the reception desk.
What sort of ****wit closes down Nuclear plants in apart of the world where their is no seismic activity as a result of the Japanese building there's on the wrong coast.
Merkel. Everything she did was a disaster. So they kept re-electing here.
Quillette (excellent as ever) on the catastrophe of Merkel's "Energiewende"
https://quillette.com/2022/07/14/germanys-energy-catastrophe/
Mostly concentrates o Putin and gas, but it is the obsession with renewables (haha) that is the root of the problem. And refusal to countenance reality, which usually ends in madness. As we are seeing
