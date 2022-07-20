Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Truss or Sunak?

Turns out, Conservative MP’s are mad after all. They want Sunak so much they have put a lemon up against him. 

They won’t look so clever when if the Lemon wins.

What a high risk strategy this is by Team Sunak.

DJK said...

There's a reason it's called the Stupid Party.

6:04 pm
Don Cox said...

Is the problem that the Central Office parachuted a lot of rubbish candidates into no-hope seats, and to everyone's amazement they are now MPs ? I don't think anyone expected an 80-seat majority.

Don

6:04 pm
Swiss Bob said...

The populist virus still courses in the veins of Conservative Party members.

GBP is an easy short until/unless Sunak picks up.

7:46 pm
Elby the Beserk said...

Neither. FUBAR

8:33 pm

