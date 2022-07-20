Truss or Sunak?

Turns out, Conservative MP’s are mad after all. They want Sunak so much they have put a lemon up against him.
They won’t look so clever when if the Lemon wins.
What a high risk strategy this is by Team Sunak.
There's a reason it's called the Stupid Party.
Is the problem that the Central Office parachuted a lot of rubbish candidates into no-hope seats, and to everyone's amazement they are now MPs ? I don't think anyone expected an 80-seat majority.Don
The populist virus still courses in the veins of Conservative Party members.GBP is an easy short until/unless Sunak picks up.
Neither. FUBAR
Post a Comment
4 comments:
There's a reason it's called the Stupid Party.
Is the problem that the Central Office parachuted a lot of rubbish candidates into no-hope seats, and to everyone's amazement they are now MPs ? I don't think anyone expected an 80-seat majority.
Don
The populist virus still courses in the veins of Conservative Party members.
GBP is an easy short until/unless Sunak picks up.
Neither. FUBAR
Post a Comment