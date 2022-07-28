Interlude: кто кого? - Putin's MO

No, not his medical officer (the US seems to be giving him something of a clean bill of health just now, despite the shakes and the dreadful steroid-y appearance of May). In between posts on UK nuclear power plants, here we refer to a detail of the way Putin is conducting his operations, military and 'civil'.
Exhibit A: Odessa and the grain deal
No sooner has Russia signed the grain export deal, it bombards Odessa, the very port in question.
Exhibit B: Nord Stream 1
Despite much nervousness on the subject, gas deliveries from Nord Stream (1) did indeed recommence last Friday after its routine summer maintenance - albeit at the level of only 40% of capacity (despite demand for 100%), just as had been the case for several weeks before the maintenance, on a pretext the Germans and many independent sources insist is spurious. Two days later, this flow is reduced to 20% on an even more spurious pretext.
There's a pattern here. Make a modest conciliatory gesture, followed immediately by a punch in the face. Proves who's boss. кто кого? Don't imagine we ever take any of our options off the table: we reserve our rights to do Absolutely Anything.
I imagine they taught this stuff at KGB interrogation school.
It's difficult to see how peace negotiations can be possible with somebody who has that attitude. The same applies to the Iranian mullahs, who will promise anything you want and then break their promises as soon as convenient.
Unfortunately Putin may be right in thinking that somebody in Europe will crack under the pressure. On the other hand he may not be as clever as he thinks he is.
It's the short term thinking of an embarrassed bully.
Had they kept the gas flowing more, Germany would have gone right back to the status quo, now they know Putin current has the nations balls in a vice, they seem to be learning.
I can't help but feel the Odessa strikes were more in response to Erdogan's calculated slight, and after Lavrov's poor widdle us act in Africa, I suspect a lot of Africa think they're full of shit now.
So, Russia may gain some short term wins from this, but long term?
More and more, Russia's attempt to show it's still a superpower just underlines how much it isn't.
And it's nothing fresh, wasn't so long ago Putin was busy questioning Khazakhstans existence, which looks to have not only cost him their support, but they're actively looking to distance themselves from Moscow.
Maybe there was a mistranslation, and Putin thinks the saying is "Piss off your friends, piss off your enemies even more"
