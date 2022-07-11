Where is TINA?

In the aftermath of Boris, where is she? Where is she?
Margaret Thatcher famously said, to get her middle of the road right-wing policies through, that;
THERE IS NO ALTERNATIVE
This surely is what the Conservative Party is looking for. The obvious anti-dote to the Boris sleaze poison with the added benefit of being more electable that Keir Starmer.
On paper, this should not be too hard. Starmer occasionally comes out with policies still written in deepest Corbynism that won't be very popular at the ballot box and has shunned the idea of going for Rejoin the EU which likely would grab a big chunk of votes in the aftermath of a non-event Brexit which is not proving to be very helpful.
However, Boris has left a big trap for his successor. Boris was a very leftwing and big state Tory politician. Yes some of his henchmen like Cummings may have been against all that, but the facts are big state Boris threw the Government into the pandemic, offering furlough and all sorts and has nationalised the railways by stealth. He has then instructed his Chancellors to raise taxes to higher levels than Gordon Brown dreamt of.
This of course has solidified the Northern seats which the Tories gained and has outfoxed Labour who still need to release Corbynite madness to try and outflank the Tories. Meanwhile the mad online world of lefties is busy trying to say the Tories are the new nazi's and it is a charge that does not stick.
But who can re-balance the party, towards more conservative social and liberal economic policies, that will be needed to manage down the mad Government spending of Boris?It will need someone good at communications and also at home with some basic economic theory. For this, they may well lean towards Rishi Sunak, but a non-dom billionaire is a very bad choice for leader during a prolonged recession and it is his stupid policies that have put us in this mess.
Penny Mordaunt and Jeremy Hunt show little sign of understanding economics of the broad changes needed to reduce Government interference in the economy and the constant mis-allocation of resources that increases our debts to no effect. They are focused on themselves with no concept of what a Government could or should do beyond having them as leaders.
This will leave in reality a true right-winger needing to come through. The only one I can see at all being capable is Kemi Badenoch, who like Thatcher herself, is young and untried but very bright and determined.
If she gets to the final two it would be amazing. However, I doubt this will happen, a nothingness run off between Sunak and Hunt or Mordaunt will produce a caretaker Government keen to hand the problems onto Labour for a decade or so.
3 comments:
There is a fundamental need to ask the question - which politicians do we actually need? Northern Ireland seems to have the answer where sides alternate between hissy fits and leave it to the civil servants to get on with it.
Without politicians, NI is doing rather nicely.
Cue Unherd
https://unherd.com/2022/07/can-conservatism-survive/
"Thatcher won't save the Tories"
Belgium had no govt for 18 months a while back. No problems.
However, our Civil Service long ago went rogue and would simply stamp on the accelerator of destruction.
Doomed, I tell you
Worth noting that Mordaunt has said women can have penises (therefore saying woman is no longer a meaningful term, female sex RIP). No conservative woman will vote for her, nor any conservative man who loves the female sex.
There I said it
SEX
Not gender.
