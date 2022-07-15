German economy harmed by ... pensioners?

So the story is: the Greek tourism industry is suggesting German pensioners winter in Greece, to save on fuel bills (and indeed bills for food and almost everything else). Fair enough - it has more logic than the blarney the Irish tourist board feeds to Americans ("we know you all like to think you have Irish roots, so you all need to come 'home' at least twice a year wearing a clip-on ginger beard and a silly green hat" etc etc, cue twiddledy-dee music). And of course the association of German travel agents agrees, and suggests a government subsidy for the travel.
But ...
Opposition politicians have said the idea has to be treated with caution, not least because it could have a negative effect on Germany’s economy.
Wow. If that's what they think is going to harm the German economy, they have a very big surprise coming.
Is any politician, anywhere in the West, levelling with voters on how bad it's going to be? Don't they need to, in order to get the public best-positioned for whatever can be done by individuals, or inevitably will have to be done by government? Or is everyone relying on the local equivalent of Martin Lewis, in the hope he's best placed to break the bad news?
How bad is it going to be? It's already here but it is different from all the other downturns I've seen.
Winners are going to be the young, especially the DINKY's as their wages are going to go up. Incredible competition for staff of all sorts and trades who can command a premium.
Work really will pay.
Losers: As well as the usual disabled, and those with more than 2 kids*, pensioners on fixed income as squealing at the moment. They are being hit by poor returns on their savings; high food and energy costs; and if they are in their own homes leasehold charges (Grenfell) and Council Tax.
Now the poor won't vote Conservative but those pensioners. Boris will be laughing at the s**t that someone else will have to clear up.
* If you have more than 2 kids which is a sort of social duty given the demographics, you get hammered almost as much as the pensioners. Other short-term and ill judged policy but JRM clearly can afford it.
** If you are a pensioner go with your instincts and move south for the winter.
Global warming means that the South is moving here.
Don
@ Global warming means that the South is moving here.
Well Greece sounds like a happy medium. Meet you halfway!
There's a well known Twitter troll that is based in Bulgaria.
10% flat tax rate across the board, and a government so incompetent/corrupt that they stay out the way and don't interfere with whatever the proles get up to.
If only we had a government that didn't do anything. We would be far better off.
@ Anonymous
It's not so much the government (as most would understand it) but the apparatus of state that we need to get under control. Even if parliament did nothing the civil service, NHS, police, local councils etc would all conspire to fuck us more.
I doubt the politicians have a clue how bad it could be, the last few decades have been a sweet spot for many of us, especially the politicians, and the blinkers are on.
Just look at the proliferation of coffee shops, hipster bars and places to eat. When I first went out, pre piss up food was either pie and chips from the chippy or a deep-fried turkey stick from the ropey Chinese, followed by sinking several pints of Stella. Now, it's bao buns, tacos or Indian street food with a turmeric latte, followed by many microbrewery stouts, sours and IPAs.
How that will pan out over the next few years will be interesting as a lot of those are what are keeping centres alive - Manchester has been busy selling its soul to developers for a long time now, if the food and drink spots go pop en masse it'll be grim as people exit to cheaper places.
Liverpool, Leeds and Sheffield have been doing similar.
