Can Russia sustain this indefinitely?

But what of its political stability for the long haul? Its ability to re-equip? To raise adequate manpower? For a very good essay on this, I recommend Can Russia Continue to Fight a Long War from the esteemed RUSI, whose Ukraine coverage is generally quite excellent.
To the question of whether Russia has the political capacity to sustain a prolonged conflict, the answer must be a qualified yes. What of the material capacity of Russia to generate military power? Here, the answer is more ambiguous. A key consideration will be how Russia’s major manufacturers function in the absence of Western components – which, notably, they have failed to substitute in the last decade...
The growth of China as Russia’s largest supplier of machine tools may provide a margin of safety for the Russians, but Western suppliers still account for a large percentage of machine tool imports. The more important point, however, is what an inability to produce machine tools domestically tells us about the state of Russian industry and its potential to achieve import substitution. As such, Russia is likely to struggle with many areas of import substitution even if it accepts lower quality products and higher costs. There are certain things it simply cannot make. Russia will not replace nonfungible military capabilities without external help from China ...
If Russia has to keep a steady stream of resources flowing to the front lines because it is not allowed the luxury of a pause or because a second offensive also fizzles out, its material capacity to conduct a long war will be limited...
Moreover, the Russian military training system will struggle to generate combat-effective units in numbers – even if it can push new recruits into existing understrength units ... Russia can generate a large number of new troops, but only if it avoids intensive refresher training and trickles new recruits into existing units, which risks mixed units on the front underperforming. If it seeks to generate fully formed units during an operational pause for a second phase of offensive activity, its training pipeline may substantially limit its capacity.
ND
4 comments:
If troop numbers is a problem, what is Ukraine going to do if it becomes a war of attrition?
Ukraine - population of 44 million
Russia - population of 144 million
Assuming similar demographics, Russia has ~3x the manpower available. Sure, one is the attacker, the other the defender, but even so, I fancy Russia can last longer than Ukraine can.
As Matt says, Ukraine will run out of men long before Russia does.
As an apprentice in the eighties, at Rolls Royce Tech College, some of my training was done on soviet machine tools. (Yes, even RR used them.) So it should ultimately be possible to replace German machine tools with Russian made ones, and that's before even considering grey imports.
North Korea and Iran show that sophisticated engineering industries can be developed in spite of sanctions. Check out the products of MAPNA (Iran)
https://www.mapnagroup.com/en
Or listen to this catchy NK ditty:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPPlTX2a974
TFR is pretty awful in both countries, but worse in Ukraine.
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SP.DYN.TFRT.IN?locations=RU-UA
Amazingly high in 1960 considering the huge dearth of males of reproductive age in both countries. The survivors were obviously working overtime.
In Solzenhetszyn's novel Cancer Ward, setb in the 50s, the young lady doctor bemoans the harsh reality that "if you don't put out there are plenty of girls that will".
DJK - sanctions seem to have forced Iran to produce some quite sophisticated products. Autarky may not always be bad. Having a very high-IQ neighbour who hates you is I'm sure a spur and necessity is the mother of invention.
But Russia has basically all of the Global South to call on. China makes most things, and your prescription meds will probably come from India, even if they don't make it obvious.
Post a Comment