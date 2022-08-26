Price cap £3,549 - and consequences

Thar she blows, £3,549. What now? Some observations and considerations:
- Electricity prices[1] are driving gas prices now (in case you didn't know), thanks to France and its chronic dependency on chronic nukes. Ironic, huh, Macron?
- Speaking of which: no point in whimpering about Ukraine. Completely out of our hands. Always was. Might as well be hung for a sheep as a lamb. (Please don't tell me that if we, alone in the west[2], had told Zelensky to surrender and begged Putin to give us a special supply of cheap gas and oil, this would all have gone away.)
- Courtesy of CU (constructively engaged elsewhere): unless you can reduce demand for energy (and/or increase supply), whatever your chosen means of paying for this, it's massively inflationary. Which we've been talking about since Feb last year - the only surprising thing is, how long it's taken.
- Truss[3] needs to get her act together right now - the political vacuum will leave her gasping for air in three weeks time[4].
- All the "big schemes" floated so far are for residential customers only: what about business?
- Where are the plans for rationing? Up until now, "ministers have let it be understood" they think that energy use is a matter for individual choice. Suddenly, they are starting to talk about "encouraging people to use less". Won't wash. Germans and French seem to recognise this.
- This is war. The population needs to understand that their politicians understand. Will somebody kindly act accordingly?
ND
_________________
[1] Q: So what's the driver of electricity prices now? A: Industrial demand destruction, in Europe and in China.
[2] As I said in March, the ignorance of western politicians (particularly in Germany), as to what the Ukraine thing would mean in energy terms, was complete. Putin has been undone by this ignorance: and so have we all.
[3] Q: Who'd want to be PM at a time like this? A: They all would! That's what they're like!
[4] Government silence is allowing every grandstanding opportunist, Lab/ Lib/SNP, to say "just freeze the cap for [6][12][24] months" [circle your choice here]. Soon, people will assume that'd be something we could just do, rather easily. Even the BBC accepts that isn't true, but it won't be long before it takes hold.
Back to the 1940s. I remember it well -- ice on the inside of the windows in the morning, getting into a freezing bed, water bottles that caused chilblains, my father cutting down a big poplar tree in the garden for firewood. Power cuts. Low gas pressure (for cooking).
Bread rationing. Sweets scarcely available.
Well, at least we have double glazing now, and Microwave and halogen ovens which use less power than traditional cookers.
Don
DonC
Ice was on the the inside of my bedroom window in the morning.
That was 1983.
I cannot sleep unless the bed is cold.
Time to short everything other than chinese PV manufacturers etc
