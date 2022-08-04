Cultural Stereotyping: Shock, Horror!

So, hot-foot from the metropolitan political hurlyburly, the sophisticated Drew family block vote of two is in Devon, in a fabulous waterfront fish'n'chips establishment. Well, the food and drink is fabulous - but on the telly in the corner (sadly) is the BBC's Commonwealth Games coverage, blaring out "It-a-Brom-Ting, It-a-Brom-Ting".
Says the proprietor: I'll tell you what's a Brum thing. The Brummies all order a jug of gravy to go with their fish! Yes! They all do!
Cultural stereotyping? Oh, they have absolutely no inhibitions down here!
And very nice it is too. (Gravy on fish 'n' chips.)
On top of the problems I've had because of my deceased brother (and they are considerable, I don't mind saying) some northern chap in my street has decided he wants to beat me up and has been accosting me in the street.
Two weeks ago I found his dogs locked in his sealed car on a record breaking hot day. I simply knocked on a door and asked if it was his car. He said it was and when he noticed I had a rock in my hand (in case I had to break the window) he said "Were you gonna break my fucking window ?" to which "If I had to."
"Right - come here. I'm gonna bash yer 'ead in."
So I called him a twat and ran away. He's a rather fat lad. I forgot about the incident and hoped he would too.
Yesterday a car screeched up beside me and this bloke charged at me. "C'mere !" I told him to fuck off and ran away again.
I cannot afford to get in a fight in my job, that's the only reason I ran away - I'd prefer not to stand my ground without laying down the legal side of things first. So I've reported it to police, union and employer. I've also sent a copied letter of conciliation to his address.
Devon's going right downhill.
This government just can't leave nice places as they are and have been building and relocating problem people here apace without any extra services. Assaults on police (never heard of before) have gone through the roof as have assaults on my colleagues on the railway. Our local MP is Tory.
The next time this chap accosts me I won't be running.
Britain has a severe problem with reverse Darwinism. It actively promotes and protects a sub class - I'm afraid my brother's family was sub class too and they have cost the state literally millions, especially the police search for his body (still unfound.)
