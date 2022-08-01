Truss & Sunak: from the front line

Writing as a paid-up member of the elite selectorate, I can report on what we found from each of the candidates over the weekend. Mrs Drew and I don't lightly wield our block-vote of 2, so we went in as open-minded as possible.
Sunak was first, on Friday morning. He was slick, cheerful; the meeting was a simple church hall affair, and very open. If I say it all went without a hitch, you'll wonder why (so just read on). Sunak has his set lines, but answered questions plainly and with nuanced answers; he didn't (always) just give questioners what they were asking for. The invited audience was card-carrying South London Tories, and the demographic attending was what you find these days, on average, in South London - not remotely the "70-year old white" Tory profile of legend. The pic below indicates clearly enough the straightforwardness of it. We were promised refreshments and there were some. We were promised a signed bottle of champagne to auction, and there was one. No entry fee.
(That's himself in the throng, below, talking to the blue-turbaned Sikh. Yes, he really is that small.)
Then Truss. All very cloak-and-dagger: a "secret" special guest (turned out to be Tugendtwat as warm-up act); apply by eventbrite and you'd only be told the secret venue a few hours beforehand. Which was ... an aircraft maintenance hangar at Biggin Hill Airport. There were no chairs (- why would there be, in an aircraft maintenance hangar, ho ho! -) until someone told the airport staff there'd be a walkout if they couldn't rustle up a few. Airport security telling people not to take photos inside the hangar (this was relaxed for photos of herself). Stewards coming round pressing envelopes on attendees for "contributions" and entry to a raffle for a bottle of gin; and there wasn't one. We were promised water, juice and "Hon Nobs" (sic!), and there was water. Perhaps Tugendtwat was the Hon. Nob.
Truss was awful. Wild, unqualified promises. "I will reform the ECHR" (has she told them this?) etc etc. The invited audience was South London Tories again ... and the demographic attending was almost entirely white.
And she's the favourite? Blimey, this is dire.
ND
2 comments:
Sunak is in, because the alternative makes Boris look like Churchill, Lloyd George, D'Israeli and Palmerston rolled into one.
Sukak is out.
Because the alternative is not ever more taxation.
Rishi seems to have lost the members. And the runners. Only the MP vote is his. And that’s the turncoat vote if he can’t look like he’s going to win.
Austerity followed by lockdown followed by cost of living crisis and energy crisis and inflation crisis snd interest rate rise personal debt crisis still possibly to come.
Who wants to hear,
‘raise taxes to save the NHS! The debt is beyond the ability to pay. We must cut wages, increase taxes, lower living standards. It’s the only way. It will be worse if we don’t.’
Nobody.
Even though he is correct.
He’s a bad candidate anyway. Can’t have a non Dom billionaire chancellor/ PM.
Not in UK. This isn’t America. He won’t be able to carry it off. “ I feel your pain! So I’m putting up your taxes to help you.”
Not going to work.
Lioness Liz. Mother of the nation. Three random ideas a day. Pick any one to announce, one to store, one to throw back in the ideas pool.
Boris on heels.
Without the charm.
