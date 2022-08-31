Euro-dollar parity!

There's a thing, eh?You'll see it described as "pound collapses" - but against the EUR, Sterling is where it was back in 2013, and higher than has been across most of 2017-2021. OK, not as high as the blip in 2015, but still ... "despite Brexit" ...
Nope: this is about the USD. Always the safe haven. Never underestimate ... etc etc.
OK - now back to all your favourite Ukraine themes.
ND
No thoughts on poor old Gorby? Detested in Russia, loved in the West.
A bit of a Chamberlain figure really - meant well but cocked up.
