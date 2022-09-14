A grandfather's pride

So while we await my digesting of the Truss energy masterplan ...
... at the weekend, granddaughter Drew (9) entered a 'roar race'. Nope, me neither. These racers are small electric bikes with a 'reverse megaphone' attachment. The louder the kid roars into the megaphone, the more power they get! Bloody brilliant, I wish they'd been around several decades ago.
Anyhow, gD was pretty confident of her decibel potential, and so it proved. Overcoming a severe jostle-induced wobble at the start - did I say this is fiercely competitive stuff? - she got well into her power-yelling, and snatched the lead around the outside in the closing couple of yards, to take first place on the podium.
Grand-paternal pride, or what?!
To round things off nicely, gD's cousin (8) had staked her pocket money on gD to win, knowing all too well the power in her playmate's lungs. We're talking Yorkshire here, where people seem to open a book at the drop of a hat (is this a legacy of whippet racing, or summat?). The cousin cleaned up.
A very satisfactory outing. The energy stuff can wait.
ND
5 comments:
Congratulations on getting your priorities right, Nick.
As a proud Grandad myself, I know what it means…
Great stuff, many congrats to your gd.
Philip Pilkington over at The Critic speaks for me on Trussonomics.
I would have gone up the M6 at Mach 2 today if we had one of those. Wife was driving, quite terrifying.
Sorry. I'd win that race right now.
Well done your granddaughter though.
Competitive Grandad...... who knew ?
