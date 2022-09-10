Reasons to be, errr, cheerful?

I must be joking, right? Death of the Monarch; new PM with the most shocking lack of appropriate qualifications, or abilities, or 'ear'[1]; economic crisis; crazy energy plans issuing from every western orifice; war raging.
Well, yes. But here's a list of the straws I'm clutching at this morning:
- As Kev noted BTL a propos the Harry/Meghan thing, Charles has been well advised - that speech of his last night was smart in all sorts of ways: "I'm not rowing back on the 'Queen Consort' thing; I'm not writing any more Green Ink letters; I know what the constitution means" etc etc
- Much as Starmer rushed to frame Truss as "nothing new"[2], with the passing of HMQ and the Winter Crisis about to break there's actually no possibility of thinking of Truss as continuity-anything. If she's smart, (OK, sorry: if she has a team of half-way decent advisers) she'll hitch herself to the new Carolian age every way she can: a huge vicarious honeymoon period with goodwill and benefit-of-the-doubt swilling around everywhere - it's there for the taking. Starmer? he's that old Johnson-era bore. See what we're doing here?
- BBC is on eggshells. Troublemakers can't get a peep right now. Bloody right, too. That'll last for a while, also.
- Oh, and: Ukrainian counter-offensive is being conducted very adroitly. Putin entering another round of screw-ups (to be continued ...)
ND
[1] in her statement she told us that the Queen was "the very spirit of Great Britain". Does she have the slightest idea how hurtful that is to an Ulsterman? How it convinces them they are completely forgotten in Westminster? Anyone wanting to be PM has to be the instinctive master of this stuff (as well as needing staff who are even cleverer still). Sheesh. Maybe she is beyond redemption after all.
[2] you can always spot Framing - they can't help themselves saying it three times in a row and twenty times thereafter
Truss, will do better than many expect. Putler, almost impossible to keep up with speed of collapse, things will stabilise but when and where is apparently beyond even the most educated of military observers.
If Truss can embody the spirit of Thatcher then she might do okay.
I wouldn't put money on it at the bookies however even at 1000-1 odds!
