The Strange Case of Cressida Dick

WTF? There's many a nastier beast in the world of top-end criminality than Mayor Khan, unprincipled little opportunist that he is. What we need in our Metropolitan Police Commissioners is someone who can look absolutely any mortal man squarely in the eye, unblinking, and read his fortune for him. Stick it up your arse, Mr Mayor.
Before I am accused of sexism (or being a neocon shill, or whatever it is our sub-marxist trolls like to say), let us immediately add that in my varied career I have met several women quite capable of facing down the Khans of this world. Yes, bullies exist and yes, the Fred Goodwins, the Maxwells and the Bernie Madoffs make ground too easily in a world where most people back off from confrontation at the narrowing of a glowering eyebrow.
But it shouldn't be too much to ask that the top police job spec includes backbone. Moral fibre. Character.
Dick, the over promoted uber wokist would have no chance in any dispute with Khan, the political grifter who has shown no reluctance in shamelessly playing the race card throughout his career.
There is the argument of picking which hill to die on, sometimes it's just not worth it from a personal perspective.
And in Dick's case, her career is hardly unspotted - from Brazilian plumbers to a Met that now wears scandal like a made to measure suit, it wasn't as though someone as greasy and slick as Khan didn't have enough ammunition to thoroughly take her down.
Now she's gone, and her parting gift to Khan is a bottle of eau de toxic masculinity in the shape of a hand flipping the bird, which others will fight on her behalf whilst she watches from the sidelines.
It was likely the only move she had left, knock over her king, fart, and exit the board leaving the victor to choke on the fumes.
