Plans to "solve the energy crisis"

The EU and, we are assured, newly-minted PM Liz Truss, are hatching plans to cater for - I can't immediately think of a better phrase - the energy crisis this winter and maybe beyond. Well, they certainly have to do something: "Devil take the hindmost" doesn't count as public policy (even if a handful of commenters seem to favour the bracing Nietzschean approach).
Whatever these plans turn out to be in detail, by definition they will be epic in scope and scale. In such extreme and complex circumstances, with so many moving parts, I don't trust any bureaucrat to do anything adroit; so we may be equally sure the "unintended consequences" will be monstrous. We could all guess at a few. Greta thinks she can guess, too - and she's not happy.
I particularly don't trust the EU in general, and Germany in particular, to do anything half-way intelligent by way of intervening in markets that are international (electricity, carbon) if not global (oil, gas, coal). As opined here many times before, there is a profound shortfall in German understanding of how markets actually work, which is inevitably and amply reflected in Brussels.
Come to that, the much-hyped G7 plan for a "cap on oil prices" also sounds cracked.
And do we trust Truss, to invoke a recent coinage?
But of course we await details on all of this high-minded blundering; so perhaps we should calmly wait and watch, with equanimity and an open mind ...
ND
The person on the Clapham omnibus don't seem to understand is that the help now with energy bills will be paid back by them later in taxation.
It's not all going to come from the "rich" and anything from business (such as windfall) will mean less in pensions, dividends or supply of service. So it will inevitably be incident on people to pay back.
As ever, politicians bribe us with our own money. All the while impoverishing us further...
A legit purpose of borrowing is to time-shift money when your income and liabilities occur at different times. So I don't object in principle to government borrowing in response to this prob - though it would be better not to start from here with an existing mountain of debt.
It is unwise to bugger about with prices - only they can both encourage supply and discourage demand. So I suppose I'd grit my teeth and prefer some sort of handouts of cash, leaving people free to economise on gas and electricity and spend their windfall on slow horses and fast women.
There may be good arguments of detail about the practicalities that would knock my conclusion on the head.
Meantime what about actions for the medium term, by which I mean beyond the coming winter? (I'm not so daft as to expect action for the long term.)
I think it’s worse than that Matt.
People do know. But even a couple, on a £30k-40k combined income, can’t pay a £5,000 electricity bill. Not without scrapping a car.
No business can go from 10,000 a year on utilities to £70,000 without laying off half or more of the people there. And if they all do that, then who buys their stuff ?
I don’t doubt ND is correct. And this will be another very expensive, very broad, poorly targeted, cash for all. With the criminals having yet another payday.
But like furlough, what else do you do?
Like furlough, it is a war situation.
So it’s hand out cash for all and come with a government scheme to pay it all back over 200 years.
Or ration books for all.
Take your pick.
In fairness, standard economics, business cases and investor appetite just don’t work with energy. Yet, they keep trying to be applied.
To give one personal example, as a small child I was taken to Dinorwig Pumped Storage power station. It had a profound effect on my worldview and how that developed for reasons too complex and (for others!) boring to go into here. In my 50+ year life, it. (Dinorwig) has gone from the epitome of Big State corporatism/technocratic central planning, through to outmoded white elephant, on to batty free market fundamentalism Regulated Asset Base plaything for dubious RoE calculations and “returns “ to “investors” and to where we are now, essential cog in the machinery of an intermittent generation base (and possible keeping-the-lights-on saviour in the energy “crisis”).
No way can such a bit of energy infrastructure have any sane calculation about “payback time”, “cost plus accounting”, “asset value”, “opportunity cost” or even “cost per kWh”.
Yet governments, the EU, investors and consumers are supposed to come up with not only a “market” for what Dinorwig supplies but also a regulatory regime to oversee it and its owner/operator. Garbage in, garbage out.
Slightly OTT, though Johnson can be blamed for much of what this post is about, I commend unto you this magnificent decapitation of his appetite and capacity for destruction in TCW
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/our-ex-leader-and-the-scandalous-trail-of-destruction-he-leaves-behind/
And again slightly OTT, re most efficient cooking means, Don goes for the halogen oven. Nope, air fryers beat them hands down. And yes, the induction hob is also the most efficient energy user in the hob stakes.
https://chefspick.co.uk/most-energy-efficient-hob-type/
https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/property/1596595/is-it-cheaper-to-use-air-fryer-oven-evg
Meanwhile, just about to order a large cylinder of Propane.
You know it makes sense...
JP
@dearime
A legit purpose of borrowing is to time-shift money when your income and liabilities occur at different times. So I don't object in principle to government borrowing in response to this prob - though it would be better not to start from here with an existing mountain of debt.
Quite. All the more so as Sweden and a number of US state demonstrated that the current lockdown made no difference to fatality rates. Not to mention that many will still be paying for it for years with physical and mental problems.
This cheered me up, however - Ozzie lawyer going for a public health authority over their vaccine activity.
https://joannenova.com.au/2022/09/lawyer-argues-doctors-breached-their-sacred-duty-to-patients-with-vaccines/
When do we see the same in the UK?
Bill Quango MP said...
But like furlough, what else do you do?
Not lock down?
JP
It looks like a price cap, which makes political sense in that it _should_ bring inflation down, thus making Truss look like A Safe Pair of Hands(tm) and the costs can be booted down the line for some other, future, PM to sweat over.
The downsides are it risks blackouts, so let us see what devils are hiding in the details.
"Greta thinks she can guess"
Do don't mean lots more coal burning? My heart aches for her.
The Hedgies are going to have a field day betting against HMG and how high they can push prices.
Can't think of a more lucrative game this year - and it could last as long as Truss lasts.
Amazing that (Dr) Kwarteng actually has a PhD on Economic History - but I am sure he knows what she is doing.
JP.
Lockdown or not. Still needed furlough schemes.
STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sweden’s government will extend wage support and income compensation for companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic and measures to halt its spread, Swedish media reported on Monday.
While Sweden has opted against the kind of strict lockdowns seen across much of Europe, businesses have still been badly hit as people work from home, stop travelling and avoid crowds.
The russian govt will fail because it does not tell the truth and does not reward truth telling. This means govt decisions based on lies and fantasy happen and private sector investment decisions are also made on the same fantasy basis.
The sad thing is that western govts are also not telling the truth to their citizens.
There almost seems to be a race to see which side collapses under the weight of its internal contradictions first.
It looks like we are in an (economic) war and the costs ‐ of which this is just the first - will indeed be immense.
Imo, the freedom to point out that our leaders are liars and crooks and get rid of them after 5y tather than having the police interning you is immensely valuable.
Currently on hols in albania. Go to the house of leaves.
That a large number of people will not be able to afford heating is not an advert for socialism or an indictment of capitalism.
It is borne of a series of choices we (*) have over the last 40 years.
High house prices, poor public transport (outside london), less adult education, embracing globalism and the structure of the benefits system have all worked together to produce an economy where employers cannot find skilled staff, workers cannot get to good jobs they could do, some jobs are not really economically viable in the uk, and employers and workers find it very hard to invest in their own businesses or themselves, many seasonal jobs cannot be done by UK employees as if the work stops after 3 or 6 months, there is no roughly equally paying job waiting and the (very large) rent bill is due at the end of every month, or move to the other side of the country at short notice which is not possible on no money.
I like to think of myself as a capitalist but know that it is just one of many paths towards creating a place that is good for all to live in. I do not count letting people go cold or sick or hungry as a good path to follow.
(*) Actually those decisions are the fruits of the capitalists who have been in power over the last 40 years or so
"Well, they certainly have to do something: "Devil take the hindmost" doesn't count as public policy (even if a handful of commenters seem to favour the bracing Nietzschean approach)."
Here we are, dealing with the consequences of the last time the government shut down the economy and printed out billions of pounds in furlow payments, viz, 15% inflation.
And the response, to this latest unforced error by the Western 'inteligencia', print more money and hand it out to any Tom, Dick and Harry.
Well guess, what's going to happen in eighteen months time?
One might even think this is just stage two implementing the WEF, you'll own nothing and be happy.
Own nothing. Because you've sold every asset you can lay your hands on, and be happy because you survived the malign effects of State mandated vaccination, and well, it's Spring, the Winter is behind you, and you are one of the lucky folk still alive.
TBH, we're so screwed it's either let the WEF have it's way or violently change the way we are governed. The latter is what the government is very keen to avoid so they can nudge us to the former.
All this does is kick the can down the road (as others have mentioned) which can be a reasonable strategy if there was any hope of sorting things out in future. Unfortunately there isn't.
"All this does is kick the can down the road (as others have mentioned) which can be a reasonable strategy if there was any hope of sorting things out in future. Unfortunately there isn't."
Can kicking is all politicians know. They have the attention spans of gnats. The reason we are here is because of can kicking. If hard decisions had been taken in 2017 when the price of gas spiked slightly then we might well be better placed now. Instead our Lords and Masters preferred the instant answer of the price cap, and here we are.......whatever 'solution' to our woes today that is birthed by the new government will be another f*ck up, just not within the next few months at least. Which is as much as politicians can cope with thinking about.
