A Procedural Suggestion

Two questions to start with:
- Are the 1922 Committee's rules essentially plastic? - as seems to be the case
- Is there anyone in the parliamentary Conservative Party who could form a government right now? (OK, you might say: someone already has. Alright - anyone else?)
If there is such a person, there's a solution. Make Truss accept that her role as 'elected leader of the Party' is essentially a glorified Party Chairman position. She may continue to open garden parties and speak to an empty hall at Conference. Then, have the parliamentary party lock themselves into a room, anoint whomever it is, and get word to the King that he should invite this person to form a government, having the support of an absolute majority in the House. Oh dear, oh dear - back again, Ms Truss? What's that you say? Oh, very well.
PS: if the answer to 2 is 'nope', then there's no hope. Starmer it is.
ND
6 comments:
2. No.
The Tory party is like a bunch of ferrets fighting in a sack. You have the wets who are convinced they have to be BluLabour to win over the centre and the ERG who want to get back to something like Thatcherism (actually about as Left as Labour of the early 80s).
Be better if the party split into a Centre-Left (LimpDem/BluLabour) and Centre-Right party any be done with it.
Goldman Downgrades UK Growth Outlook After Government Tax U-Turn
Analysts at US bank lower their forecasts for BOE rate hikes
A ‘more significant recession’ now expected, analysts say
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-16/goldman-downgrades-uk-growth-outlook-after-government-tax-u-turn
At this stage lets just get Starmer in.
Tory party can take some time to attempt some introspection and self reflection and maybe a party worthy (and capable) of power may come through the ashes.
What Tory party? Come a general election,there will be nothing left.
The tory party has not been one for some years.
There is a minority of the mps and clearly a large number of party members who support truss and her policies.
I am not sure what proportion of the country would agree with the consequences of a truely low tax system.
I personally would prefer to live in a country where the sick are treated, the homeless are housed and those without work do not go hungry.
... and the main argument is on how good the treatment, the housing and the food should be and how much to pay for it.
"I personally would prefer to live in a country where the sick are treated"
Better get rid of the NHS then......
If the Cons had shown any semblance of competence then we wouldn't be in such a mess in the first place.
'Cometh the hour, cometh the man'.
Well that man was Boris, and it turned out he was the blustering fool that most reckoned him to be. We always knew he wasn't the serious type, but some of us hoped that him and his intellect would rise to the occasion. Sadly the only thing that rose up was Princess Nut Nuts influence on the whole ship of state, which has led us up the creek, where we now sit, sans paddle.
As Doms twitter feed says rather coyly - "NB.this is our chance to plough the Tories into the earth with salt so they never recover & are REPLACED"
I have to say that I mirror his views.
The Tories have had their chance. If we had a proper opposition party, they would have been toast a long time ago. We need new parties that actually align with the wishes of the voters. The Conservatives are demonstrably no longer conservative, and Labour no longer represents the working (wo)man.
Would it be too much to ask of future Ministers, or Prime Ministers, that they don't actively hate their own electorate, and don't enact policies which do them harm?
