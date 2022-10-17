The end of Liberalism

With this this, the concept of low taxes and a smaller state is dead. Really dead. As dead as the Truss career.
Now we will only have arguments over how much extra to spend on the NHS, how much to raise benefits by and so on.
The real failure of Truss is to destroy liberal economics for a generation. Thanks!
1 comment:
The markets couldn't dictate to the government if we didn't have massive (and growing debts). Stealing from future generations to fund things now is deeply immoral IMHO. But there is now no chance that this will change.
I've little incentive to work longer as I've always despised the jobs I've had. I'm in the top decile of earnings so I'm seen as a cash cow to fund every wasteful government department. So when people say the rich won't leave if you tax them too much, my own experience is that they will - perhaps not the country, but the workplace.
