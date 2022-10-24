Ready for Rishi?

So, being honest, I wanted him to win the first time around. Truss was clearly not a serious politician but the speed on unraveling was amazing. Makes you think how long Corbyn would have lasted really - the markets would have reacted even worse to that policy mess in 2017.
Having said this, the whole hair shirt, difficult decisions shtick is going to wear very quickly coming from a billionaire with a non-dom wife.
Labour have been preparing here, the first response to the Hunt budget was to say we should abandon the non-dom rules. A picking £3 billion a year - barley a day’s NHS now. Yet they know why this is the crucial attack line.
So it will be a much tougher ride for Rishi than the Tories imagine. Also with the whole idea of growth junked along with tax cuts, so now we will have a completion with Labour about what to spend and how much to rinse us all by.
What a joy to look forward to!
Sunak's called for unity, which is great in the abstract, but is there any tax rise or public spending cut that the Tories can unite around? I think not.
As you say, Sunak has too much baggage to do a "we're all in this together" appeal to help people face difficult times.
What a way to fight a war.
Sunpak => Labour.
How do you know he's a billionaire? Has he said he is? Do you have access to HMRC's secret list of what everyone's wealth is?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/10/24/rishi-sunak-net-worth/
