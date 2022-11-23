Nicola Sturgeon is Mightily Relieved ...

... despite what the Beeb says, for the sake of form:
But she's a player. She knows full well that an IndyRef2 run tomorrow would be a nightmare for her.
If she "wins", WTF does she do then? I can't see the EU rolling out the red carpet for her: it'd be cap-in-hand, multi-year negotiations - and with London, too, in parallel, haha! - with adopting the EUR as a red line requirement on the part of Brussels. And who knows what else besides, with one eye on the Catalans. Not as if they don't have any other distractions just now.
If she "loses" she's a gonner in Scotland, and the issue really does take a mighty setback.
Nope, she's only too happy to be throwing indignant strops and stomping around righteously demanding consolation prizes.
If the Union is such a prized possession why are all the parts of it wanting to leave?
Can't think of a Commonwealth country wanting the UK to take them back either.
Is it something we've said?
I say again: the UK govt should hold a referendum in Scotland with the question "Do you want your constituency to secede from the United Kingdom?".
Counterargument: many in England might demand a referendum with precisely the same question.
U.K. is 5th largest economy in the world. If Scotland leaves England will still be the 5th largest economy in the world. Goodness knows where Scotland will be, with whiskey and smoked salmon as it’s two largest industries.
Have fun with that.
Charles
As an ordinary bloke, I’d find her position a nightmare. But then I’m not an egocentric thieving bitch, so perhaps she enjoys it?
I always find it strange that the dear old BBC is meant to hate racism but enjoys the Jocks hating the English (the Beebs definition of racism during Brexit). Perhaps because we stopped them getting Lineker’s preposterous wedge paid for by th EU.
>U.K. is 5th largest economy in the world.
Wikipedia gives it as sixth for 2022, overtaken by India.
By PPP: ninth --- Russia, Indonesia and Brazil are also ahead.
Charles, @ where Scotland will be, with whiskey and smoked salmon as its two largest industries
I read recently that its whisky industry was coming under increasing pressure from resurgent Irish production. Historically, Irish whiskey (with an 'e') dominated the export markets but there was some screw-up which allowed the Scots to jump in opportunistically. The Irish have (so I read) belatedly put this right and are back in the game with serious intent.
Could be just Irish marketing blarney, of course ...
The screw-up was the 1916 Easter rising, which pretty much ended demand in the main market (England). That said, I rather like Irish Whiskey. Bushmills (co. Antrim) is also worth seeing (but maybe not worth going to see).
Indeed, delighted and relieved.
She and Westminster can go back to utterly pointless games. Moaning uselessly about BoE regulation, EU rules, NIP, Scotland, mini nukes, swiss rolls. All to create hot air with which to divert a compliant media away from the uselessness of the entire Westminster bubble.
There is little useful they can do and that which is useful they don't want to do. They can all go back to taking our money and delivering - nothing.
I'm I the only one here who doesn't find Nicola Sturgeon even the slightest bit sexy ?
I wonder who'd play her in Braveheart the Sequel ?
And I see we are still building RN ships in Scotland!!! It was reported that quality of recent RN patrol vessel was to say the least ,dodgy with bolt heads glued on and ferry construction and procurement process a sick joke.
I like Bushmills too!!
@Kev 11.58.
Ten years ago.
On a good day.
Maybe.
The story of the glued bolt heads on HMS Forth takes me back. In 1980, BAe were building tracked rapier in Filton, for the Shah of Iran. I was told that a certain young fitter had received an instant dismissal for cutting the heads off bolts and gluing them in place, when he found that the holes through the parts to be bolted didn't align properly.
Nicola ‘ seaweed’ Sturgeon?
Sexy?
Called ‘seaweed’ in school as even the tide wouldn’t take her out.
To her credit, as Mr Drew alludes. Nicola is a first rate, second tier politician.
Sounds patronising, but is genuinely meant. It’s quite a skill to posses.
Even her many missteps and failures are ignored. The corruption and incompetence is ignored outside the kingdom of Scotland and often ignored within.
Salmond couldn’t have gone on with the charade as long as she.
It's that bobbing head - left-right ... left-right... very bloke-ish.
Of which... gender neutral loos in the £16bn Parliament refurb. 70% neutral.
Do men's loos still stink? I haven't used one for nearly 40 years.
How can we justify retaining the nuclear sub base in Scotland?
Is there no mechanism for investigating the misuse of UK money on for example - ferry farce , financial jiggery pokery on aluminum smelter Etc.
Spot on. Alec Salmond never wanted independence, he wanted Devo Max, in other words still being able to blame everything on the English at the last gasp.
You're not. Liz Truss on the other hand...
Liz Truss? Wouldn't touch 'er with yours.
The above comments show such a display of hate for the Scottish people, why wouldn't they want to leave?
