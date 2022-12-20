Strikes: Government will stick - it has nowhere to go

The winter strikers have, inadvertently, made the Government's strategy for it. There are so many strikes, all essentially pleading with ministers to intervene with the big public chequebook; and the government simply can't do that.
This problem (for the unions) presumably stems from (a) zero inter-union coordination: this ain't the Revolution; and (b) the relatively new phenomenon of 1-day strikes.
Time was when strikes (of the non wildcat variety) were indefinite, all-out affairs that had to be planned months in advance, with a big fighting fund laid up to be able to foot the bill for Strike Pay. In those days, unions couldn't do much else than coordinate these things, at least to some degree, in the manner of record labels of the same era who would keep "loosely in touch" to avoid big albums being launched competitively in the same window. They needed mutual aid, not least on the picket lines, from people still drawing a wage. One major front at a time.
How fragmented everything is these days.
Except, of course, the Government, which is (relatively) monolithic and, after years of nonsenses, quite well versed in messaging: yes we know it's shitty, but we all have to WFH / tighten belts / look after each other / etc etc, and just get on with things as best we can. Blitz Spirit Lite (again). The total inertia of Kier "shoo-in" Starmer, while he waits for everything to fall in his lap at the next GE, is quite helpful in this regard too. Makes everything seem like some kind of unavoidable natural disaster.
So it looks like that's what it'll be: a piecemeal mess with minimal government movement, despite endless careful, ultra-reasonable-sounding union counter-messaging on the lines "all that needs to happen is the government to step in with a bit of compromise: we don't really mean 19%"**. Which is gonna continue to fall on deaf ears: because where on earth does that lead the government? They just ain't gonna pay out 10% to everyone on the active payroll - even if, perversely, they have done just that for the pension / social security roster.
** There's another emollient union line being peddled of late: It's not really about wages, it's about conditions - just scrap those provocative "reforms" & that'll do the trick ...
If the government did actually try and meet all of the strikers demands, then they would have a 'Truss' unfunded spending moment leading to more market craziness. The government simply doesn't have the money to pay the demands - can't borrow it, can't tax it.
Impossible to judge (and I’m not convinced, these days, by anything opinion polls say) but I do get a sense too there’s a distinct lack of public support. Not outright condemnation but not much sympathy either. Rail workers? Talk about trying to hold onto a broken business model. Healthcare? I normally have the best car in the car park when I drive somewhere. Except when I go to a hospital and have to take second best to the consultants’ attempt at staging the Frankfurt Motor Snow. The Post Office? Worse than a broken business model — no discernible reason to exist and precious few opportunities for reinventing yourself. And so on.
There does seem to be an acceptance by the Silent Majority we’ve allowed some serious blunders over the past few years in public policy choices and now we’re going to just have to jolly well suck it up a while.
"except when I go to a hospital and have to take second best to the consultants’ attempt at staging the Frankfurt Motor Snow"
They're not badly paid, but that'll be their private work at £250 for a 15 minute consultation. Sky's the limit when it comes to surgery.
I have a relative who's a junior doctor - she drives a W reg Micra. And she has a lot of war stories, like 7 hours left as the only doctor in charge of 60 respiratory patients.
What does ND think of this, especially in the light of "Whitehaven mine is a white elephant".
https://www.iea.org/news/the-world-s-coal-consumption-is-set-to-reach-a-new-high-in-2022-as-the-energy-crisis-shakes-markets
"Global coal use is set to rise by 1.2% in 2022, surpassing 8 billion tonnes in a single year for the first time and eclipsing the previous record set in 2013, according to Coal 2022, the IEA’s latest annual market report on the sector."
Listening to Matt Taylor on WATO today peddling gloom about the conjunction of Ambulance and Nurse strikes tomorrow. And he sees no solution. What he doesn't recognise is that the NHS is inflicting the equivalent of an Ambulance strike on us EVERY F***ING DAY by failing to empty Ambulances promptly.
So hospitals can't discharge medically 'fit' people quickly enough? Well, tough. There needs to be a National Convalescent Service to allow Hospitals to empty at the same rate as A&E+Elective arrivals. Who has failed to set up the required NCS? The bloody NHS, that's who. Start buying convalescent services from the (private) care sector, you Dummies.
And the NHS unions? They haven't grasped (yet) that privatising the whole mess solves all their gripes about pay. If Hospital 1 then under pays its nurses, they will all bugger off to the more generous Hospital 2.
Junior doctors are not on bad money https://www.bma.org.uk/pay-and-contracts/pay/junior-doctors-pay-scales/pay-scales-for-junior-doctors-in-england and, of course, they are starting out in their careers. As you say, the earnings potential is pretty huge. Nurses too are not underpaid relative to, say, police and teachers. You can always argue private sector pay is higher, but nursing and paramedics are in a job for life, more or less.
Where clinicians in the NHS may have a point is in administrative and management bloat taking a lot of the resources. But making the entirety of the NHS a sacred cow, incapable of reform (which the clinical staff are as guilty of as anyone), means it’s a political third rail to even try to do anything meaningful. And there’s no votes in political leadership where healthcare is concerned — every politician wants to promote the fantasy of a full-service hospital offering centre-of-excellence care in every specialty on your doorstep and making out like having to travel to a major hub or (the horror!) even outside your county is some huge betrayal.
As I alluded to, I think the Silent Majority gets a lot of this stuff. But there’s plenty of loud voices offering mollycoddling to unrealistic senses of entitlement.
A postman I know quit his job. He is now a trainee paramedic. On only 2/3 the pay he was on as a postman with far, far worse terms and conditions.
Royal Mail have lost thousands of small businesses with the strikes.
They would have lost even more, but the competition can’t cope with the increased demand either.
Post Office, (not on strike) are finally, twelve years after the forced break from Royal Mail by the conservative government, moving away fro 100% RM dependency, to partner Amazon, DPD, Evri, etc.
Something that should have happened a minimum of ten years ago.
So Royal Mail could be looking at a very serious year on year profits decline as their monopoly finally ends.
Sadly for the post workers, the one time their strike is genuinely not about pay, no one is listening. Cried wolf too often.
Nobody else has said it so it falls to me. For much of the pandemic most of the NHS just abandoned us.
The Covid wards worked; I assume the maternity hospitals worked. But as for the rest of us: bugger off, they cried.
This doesn't seem to me to be behaviour worthy of a pay rise. Ditto schoolteachers, university lecturers, and considerable chunks of the Civil Service. Given the absurd persecution of harmless activities doled out by the police I say no pay rises for them either.
But do reward: those who kept the gas, electricity, water, and sewage flowing, those who drove the lorries and delivery vans that kept us fed, the girls on the supermarket tills, and so on.
Hang on! That last point is redundant - those people aren't government employees. What a coincidence!
those who kept the gas, electricity, water, and sewage flowing
Somewhat out of touch unless you mean the electricity and water *not* flowing but sewage is. The privatised utilities are just as bad as the Civil Service. The issue is not where they are in the divide but the people within.
Good management and leadership in the UK left for sunnier climes years ago.
Good politicians? They were never in abundance either.
The unions over-shot their mark when they asked for 19%.
Even the pro-union people I know think this is a ridiculous number.
The government are missing a trick here though, if they linked a decent(ish) pay-rise now to pension reforms for the public sector, bringing them closer in-line to the private sector.
Or at least be better with the messaging highlighting over a life-time of earnings + pension contributions how good most public sector pay is are compared to private (for instance many NHS staff get paid decent over-time and overnight pay)
At the moment there's a fair lack of shit-giving from the public, but that won't last forever.
With the NHS strikes, this is simply down to the government being useless - there've been ample opportunities to tackle all the bed blocking, ambulance issues, staffing issues, etc. over the last 12 years.
People are leaving the NHS in droves, working hours and conditions have just reached a point where many have simply had enough.
The NHS desperately needs reform, it gets plenty of money, and needs to work more efficiently with it - but again, part of that is down to government not doing its job. Improve purchasing, improve IT, clamp down on golden goodbyes, gagging orders and diversity champions.
If you care so much about the sex, gender, race and religion of the people trying to care for you, do us all a favour and just die.
And the Tories need to stop Rees-Mogg appearing on pretty much anything, he could turn a red in tooth and claw capitalist into a raving Marxist loon inside an hour, if anyone could sour things, it's Walter the Softy's inbred cousin.
CH - couldn't agree more on R-M. Despicable. His whole shtick is "I'm such a measured, logical, purist libertarian", but he prostitutes his arguments at the drop of a hat for the most self-serving of reasons.
politicians just behaving like politicians always will, I can stand: but when they dress up their every weasel and maneouvre in the language of theoretical virtue (including the reverse-ferret twists they make when the time comes to turn the coat), I'm out
David Howell was the first one I encountered. Roy Hattersley is another. [insert your favourites here .............]
BQ - "Royal Mail have lost thousands of small businesses with the strikes."
OTOH, if say Aldi used Parcelforce instead of Evri (Hermes rebranded) then the item I ordered on 28th November would have been delivered even with the strikes. I have no delivery dates for either of the items I ordered where the company used Evri. I'm going to ask before ordering in future "what service do you use?".
decnine - " If Hospital 1 then under pays its nurses, they will all bugger off to the more generous Hospital 2."
Until you find Hospitals 1-98 are all owned by a Cayman Islands PE firm, and Hospitals 99-200 by another one with offices next door.
Don't forget you've got to pay for all those duplicated administration services, too. Or will Capita look after that?
It is so much easier to let something break and start again hoping no one notices it is worse (yes brexit)
So that same pattern is being repeated on the nhs. Chronic underfunding over the last 22 years leads to queues. Leads to people managing queues
Leads to the cost of provision rising. Point solution band aids lead to blockages in other parts of the system. There is still no proper long term plan for training the doctors and nurses we think we will need.
It s been 13 years since Dilnot. Everyone hates it but no one has come up with anything better,there is no point in doing something you can be attacked for but not get useful political credit.
The govt, doesn't matter which, will slowly render the system non functional by a process of repeated 'reforms' because reform sounds good.
Post Office is not on strike; it's the Royal Mail - entirely separate!
Consultants are private contractors not NHS staff.
"Consultants are private contractors not NHS staff"
If you want to be pedantic, so are all GPs. And if you want to be more pedantic, the nurse at the GP clinic works for the practice, not the NHS. The vast majority of consultants do NHS work, very few are 100% private patients.
Totally off topic but talk about Full Spectrum Dominance - Morrisons and Aldi Chicken Kievs are now labelled "Chicken Kyivs". How long can Asda and M&S hold out before they follow suit? Don't want to be the first to stop applauding, do we now?
update on Evri - I rang Aldi customer services, I'm not getting what I ordered, it's apparently "lost at the depot" i.e. pinched, and they have no more in stock. Here's your money back and a £5 Aldi voucher. Great.
I really wish they'd used Royal Mail.
My son was moving house yesterday, using a hired Transit. At Lancaster services he was approached by another white van man who offered to sell him a brand new boxed TV. There must be an awful lot of stuff "lost at the depot".
