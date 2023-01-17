For Dieselheads

Gas is for cleaning parts, alcohol is for drinking, diesel is for POWER
Black smoke don't mean it's broke ...
Anyhow, if you've noticed an ever increasing price differential between diesel and petrol, it's about to get worse. A Euro-ban on importing Russian diesel starts on 5 February; and Russia has for a long time been the major supplier, its oil industry being disproportionately geared to diesel production (having less cracking capacity than most modern fleets of refineries, natch). All this has been obvious for ten months, since it became clear the EU was digging in on sanctions, so many enterprises will have bought forward: but it'll work its way into retail prices (and inflation) quite soon.
The whole diesel thing is odd. I've never heard an explanation as to why the UK government "encouraged diesel" some decades ago (does anyone know?) - but everyone knew it stank. A very long time ago - the late '70's - I visited an advanced motor engineering research facility and was told they were pouring considerable effort into improving diesel engines, in order to make them acceptable for the ordinary motorist. The bloke said then that it was a matter of historical accident that petrol engines were (at that time) so vastly superior for cars, since both petrol and diesel were alongside each other on the starting-line at the turn of the 19th century when ICE vehicles were in their infancy: but for some arbitrary reason over the following 70 years, all the effort had gone into petrol engines. This alone (they said) accounted for why diesel engines were fit only for taxis at that time: because petrol had no intrinsic advantages, aside from the smell.
Particulates didn't trouble people much in them days ... Let's hear from you, dieselheads!
ND
4 comments:
I've never heard an explanation as to why the UK government "encouraged diesel" some decades ago (does anyone know?)
I assume it was pure mpg efficiency. A 1.5 diesel engine is more economical and lasts longer than an equivalent petrol engine. Why don't lorries run on petrol?
I had a great little Suzuki petrol car that died at 200,000 miles with the bodywork still in great shape. If they'd made it a diesel I'd still be driving it.
"its oil industry being disproportionately geared to diesel production"
Remind me again what military vehicles run on?
While I take all the "legacy of slavery" stuff with a pinch of salt in that slavery doesn't make you kill people in such quantities, I'm sure there must be some cultural effects in terms of corruption and petty dishonesty - and most Russians were effectively slaves until around the same time black Americans were freed.
I thought it was because the Germans had mastered diesel engineering (emissions) an had pressed the UK to promote it.
Diesel emits lower CO2 compared to petrol.
I guess someone was buying or selling CO2 certificates / credits and it made sense at the time.
10-20 years time old electric vehicles will be seen as polluting.
Challenger 2 Tank
Fuel capacity 1572 litres
Road range 550km
Off road range 250km
Imagine paying to fill that up.
110% off topic, but remember Lib Dem MP Lembit Opik, who went out with a weather girl then a Cheeky Girl?
I'm delighted to report that he has two children by a woman named ...
Sabina Vankova.
I hope she lives up to her name.
