Jacinda Ardern: not a record to be proud of

Let's assume Jacinda Ardern's drawing stumps is to be taken at face value: gotta admire a politico who resigns because they reckon they've had enough. Most of them have never had enough - of power - and make spectacles of themselves (or worse) as they cling on.
That's just about as far as my charity towards her extends.
So what has her 5-year rule encompassed? Two truly shocking developments have worsened noticeably on her watch.
The first, and most strategic, is NZ's handing itself over to the Chinese. You can readily research this for yourself. Yeah yeah, we understand the geography: and plenty of others have taken the Chinese billion-shilling. But NZ has completely sunk itself. Is it recoverable? I dunno: the revived combo of USA/UK/Oz might be able to offer an escape strategy, perhaps with Japan and a few other Asian countries that also don't enjoy Xi's ever-expanding colonial outreach. I hope so.
The second is more subtle but, in its way, equally pernicious: the thoroughgoing intellectual surrender to government-enforced woke nonsense - possibly the worst in the western world (though somebody may have another candidate for that). This includes the crazy business of insisting (and we do mean insisting, particularly in the education system) that "Maori science" is "true science", infecting even the NZ Royal Society. In the spirit of open-minded curiosity, I'm all for obtaining the best available insights from traditional wisdom and holistic metaphorical world-views, which often give deeply worthwhile perspectives: but "true"? In the context of science, only on the basis of successfully coming through the usual "western" intellectual scrutiny. Not so many creation myths (etc) will pass that test. Determined war needs to be waged on this rubbish.
Ardern herself may only have presided over these dreadful developments: maybe she bemoans them privately, I don't know. But - it has still been on her watch.
An interesting insight comes from one of her responses to questions:
Asked how she would like New Zealanders to remember her leadership, Ardern said “as someone who always tried to be kind”.
I often think that the only vaguely creditworthy sentiment associated with the mindless pandering to the more extreme demands of, e.g. "trans rights", is a well-meaning, if ill-considered desire to "be kind". He thinks he's a girl - let's not upset him. Well, kindness and consideration have their important place in human affairs. Always worth revisiting Monty Python's Life of Brian on this: the way Reg's anti-Roman groupuscule tries to accommodate Stan's wish to be called Loretta - and have babies. They're trying to be kind. (And it's bloody funny.)
But kindness is sometimes not enough (and Reg's last word is still the last word). Let's see if something better can follow at the hands of new leadership.
ND
2 comments:
Her handling of COVID was pretty poor and her quotes
"We [The Government]will continue to be your single source of truth," and, "Unless you hear it from us it is not the truth."
shows she obviously lacks a certain intellect.
Thank the Lord.....she was more authoritarian than the Chinese(almost) during the plandemic. One of the WEF plants has gone but let's hope there's no-one even worse to come.
Post a Comment