How the media (still) works: princes and pressure groups

A report out today ...
How far back do we date the phenomenon of vested interests putting out spurious press releases masquerading as news? It definitely pre-dates the 1980s because I can remember instances of it back then quite clearly. Commercially, the 'launches' of books, films, new products etc have been doing it forever, to amplify their advertising efforts. Pressure groups muscled in on the act, and made it their own: the ghastly phrase "a report out today ..." is always the giveaway.
Why are they indulged? That's easy: the media are bone idle. In the case of, for example, local newspapers, they are and always have been grotesquely understaffed, and rely to 95% on stuff being handed to them on a plate: sometimes you can tell they've barely read what they've been sent. But ... shouldn't MSM which have the slightest pretensions to, errr, standards of reporting, be above that crap?
Here's a wonderful example from the Grauniad. (Did I say pretensions ..?)
Labour MPs to lobby Keir Starmer to put green policies at heart of manifesto
This lengthy piece is completely devoid of news and, for afficionados, is a gem of its kind. The press release / briefing that the Graun has swallowed whole, is from a new groupuscule that hasn't even launched yet! So everything is about what "they" (assuming anyone joins the group) might do in future. Classic stuff.
Which brings us to poor Prince Harry. As an old mate of mine (a Tory MP) used to say, you can always get on the front page if you're willing to take your trousers down in public. Was there ever a neater illustration of this maxim? Put it away, son, everyone's laughing at you.
ND
7 comments:
Relevant:
http://www.paulgraham.com/submarine.html
And of course anything by the unpleasant, but very easy-to-read and frank, Edward Bernays. Start with The Engineering of Consent, available online.
Reminds me of "Shameless" - a dysfunctional family in receipt of taxpayer handouts.
Great advert for republicans - which may be the long game.
The words 'Guardian' and 'standards of reporting' don't belong in the same sentence.
I must admit to being fascinated by the whole Ginge and Whinge saga.
She’s fairly transparent, but you have to conclude that decades of innuendo along the lines of “Harry Hewitt” have had a deep and lasting effect. The poor fool is obviously completely bonkers and the end won’t be pretty. As a father of three sons all of whom I trust are mine, I cannot conceive of what Charles is feeling. I’ve heard of regicide in history but not of a King terminating the existence of an heir, in modern times. Given that the the UK appears to be going to hell in a handcart, perhaps it would be symbolic if Charles were to indulge in a spot of defenestration…
Don't go giving Charles ideas, Dusty.
"His (Peter the Great) eldest child and heir, Alexei, was suspected of being involved in a plot to overthrow the Emperor. Alexei was tried and confessed under torture during questioning conducted by a secular court. He was convicted and sentenced to be executed. The sentence could be carried out only with Peter's signed authorization, and Alexei died in prison, as Peter hesitated before making the decision. Alexei's death most likely resulted from injuries suffered during his torture"
(wiki)
Ooh-er, missus.
"The poor fool is obviously completely bonkers". My wife reads me excerpts from the papers. I agree, the fellow is delusional.
He reminds me of the hapless "economist" mocked every day on Tim Worstall's blog. Name of Murphy.
@Anon 2:54
But Peter the Great was mad, whereas Charles III is
Oh, I see what you mean…
