New Year Prediction Game 2023

So last year the predictions were somewhat poor as we nearly all over-egged Boris. Under estimated Putin and thought covid was awful!
Everyone except Caesar Hemera - blimey he nailed it. Well done that man!
This year let’s make it simple for us all? 5 yea or nea-
Will the war in Ukraine end?
Will Oil average over $100 a barrel?
Will Elon Musk’s fabled moon trip happen?
Will Sam Bankman-Fried get Jail time?
Will the UK be in recession still in Q4 2024?
Bonus answer for tiebreak has to be a sport related prediction. Mine is for Emma Radacanu to win Wimbledon.
Who knew that TARDIS set I bought from the BBC in 2051, using some spare Bitcoin I found in the back of my digital wallet, actually worked?
Ukraine
There are more paths to the war ending than not, so there'll either be an official end or something of an "they think it's all over" with an "it is now" in 2024. A lot of it depends on events - events in Iran, consequences of any further call ups and weariness with Putin's missteps - but in order for Russia to win, they need a breather to recover, re-arm and re-plan, in order for Russia to lose, Ukraine just needs to ensure they don't get that breather and keep on with the attrition.
Oil
There may be the odd spike, but oil to head downwards as the recession kicks in, so no.
Musk's Moon Mission
No, it's going to be a bad year for Musk. Other than SpaceX, it's going to be a bad year for Musk, Tesla to hit troubles as it turns out its USP was liberals liked them. Liked. Past tense. Twitter to start hitting rocky shores, and no one buying his BS any more. His robot, self-driving systems and moon mission will not come to pass, and other than for a few wannabe techbros, his sheen will be permanently tarnished.
SBF
Maybe not this year, but he's going to be Made An Example Of, and even if he manages to find some way out of the US to somewhere without an extradition policy, well, in the words of Hans Gruber - they will find you, and he doesn't strike me as someone with the brains to fake his own death.
Recession
Yup. Between the BoE and the government you could certainly say we've a surfeit of tools, just in the perjorative sense.
Sport
Arsenal to win the PL, although it'll be a Leicester style one where they're helped along by the incompetence of the surrounding teams.
I also reckon it is 50/50 if we'll get a surprise GE this year. With the NHS falling apart and all of the nettle-grasping-avoidance of the last decade plus, they'll see something coming up that'll genuinely get the publics blood boiling and pull the trigger out of sheer terror that, if they don't, then they'll be obliterated rather than just have a 1997 moment.
... will masks and lockdown become a yearly event ???
I'll have a go
Will the war in Ukraine end? No as the Russians have shown themselves to be immune to sense when it comes to sovereignty. And if Putin goes (from a windows/an arrest/eating soup) then those lined up to succeed him as even more ruthless. Could be 3 or 4 years.
Will Oil average over $100 a barrel?No. With CH on this as there's plenty of the stuff and the Saudi's have an expensive project out in the desert.
Will Elon Musk’s fabled moon trip happen?No. Twitter will take up his time - and his cash. But he'll be remembered in history as setting the way for others using techniques developed at SpaceX. Branson on the other hand ....
Will Sam Bankman-Fried get Jail time?Definitely not. There is too much money in virtual currency* for the whole concept to be trashed by jailing him.
Will the UK be in recession still in Q4 2024?Again no as they'll fix the figures to find something down the back of the Downing Street sofa to temporarily boost their election prospects.
*Virtual money, like fiat money, is a great way of separating wealth from the masses. It's got a way to go.
War ending?
The BBC had 5 academics, politicians, military and statesmen types ALL agreeing Russia would lose this year. Two predicted the recapture of all territory ever taken by Russia, ever.
Did not seem very plausible.
So, Probably not. The Russian Spring Offensive will be a more traditional Red Army, conscript minded, limited initiative, artillery led battle. Bound to make gains. It’s what it costs in Russian morale and losses to achieve. This is Putin’s 1942 Style push. A second chance for a first strike. With so much NATO and US intel it’s unlikely the Ukrainians will be caught out by surprise.
Putin could settle for a forever war. Low key, drone attacking Warfare by all sides for years.
The Ukrainian offensive will be the one to wait for.
Another year of war at least.
Oil.
Will be some shocks. There has to be a bounce back sometime. $100 seems too high. Unless .. Taiwan… but if it is Taiwan, then oil could be $1 a barrel and still we would be in recession.
Musk. Crazy dude. No time to fly.
On jailing the thief, I think so. Amidst serious moves for the ‘ international crypto Federal Bank of America’ to police the world of unregulated finance and freeze the Chinese out.
Recession for final quarter unlikely. Facing your own dismal figures makes the crisis less. It’s hard to be lower than your own former lowest point. Takes real mismanagement. Rishi seems more on the ball than either of his predecessors. But he has few options.
If they let the energy bills continue to increase after April, as seems very possible, it’s a business recession for sure. With unemployment. HMTreasury will have to work out if it’s cheaper to pay people to do nothing at home than pay business to stay open. By Q4 the recession will have come and gone, or the Sunak government will have.
Ukraine No. But there maybe a possibility of a Korean-style DMZ that "freezes" the war. Russia will keep what she has, only fools can possibly think Ukraine can "win".
Oil No. But that doesn't mean that diesel in particular won't be in short supply.
Elon Musk No. But all credit to SpaceX nonetheless.
SBF No. Too much money donated to the Democrats. Too much shady involvement in Ukrainian fund transfers. There will be some kind of deal and everything will be conveniently downplayed and "forgotten".
Recession Yes. But they may try fiddling the figures to claim otherwise.
